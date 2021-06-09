Vols were hit hardest in the transfer portal, says CFB writer





They are undergoing a coaching change, going 3-7 last year and are in the midst of an NCAA investigation that has fueled the coaching change in the beginning. All of that led to Tennessee football falling hardest in the transfer portal, and analysts have taken note. In its list of schools that got the biggest hit in the portal this year, Chris Hummer from 247Sports wrote that the Vols were the hardest hit. They were among the eight teams on the list and the only SEC team on the list. Hummer noted that Tennessee Football lost six or seven starters depending on how you split the depth chart and they lost 10 players in their two-deep depth chart. Here’s a bit of what he wrote about the situation. If one went only by recruiting rankings, Tennessee lost seven of their 10 most talented players to the transfer portal in one offseason. That list doesn’t even count the number of their 2021 signatories who asked out of their NLIs after the Vols fired Jeremy Pruitt. It’s true that the Vols lost tons of elite talent in their departure. Defensive back Key Lawrence and offensive lineman Wanya Morris were among their top recruits in 2020 and 2019 respectively, and both are gone. The same goes for Eric Gray’s run back in 2019. He and Ty Chandler, who would have been senior again this year, were the two most prolific members of the offense last year, and Chandler held that title in 2018 as well. Linebackers Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch were also two huge losses, as To’o To’o was arguably one of the most prolific people on defense. Kivon Bennett was the most prolific edge rusher, but his transfer came after he was sacked last season. Nickel Shawn Shamburger was the most prolific player in 2019 and was limited last year. He’s gone now. Other smaller names were still big losses, including kicker Brent Cimaglia, edge rusher Deandre Johnson, wide receiver Brandon Johnson, offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson and even quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. All of these guys have been at least rotating players for the UT over the past few years. Then there were losses with huge potential, including linebackers JJ Peterson and Martavius ​​French, along with quarterback JT Shrout. All these guys could have been valuable to Tennessee football, and their departure hurts a lot. On the other hand, Josh Heupel has brought in some talent that could offset these losses. He took advantage of the addition of Virginia Tech Hokies graduate transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker, and he added Michigan Wolverines transfer quarterback Joe Milton. Mississippi State Bulldogs receiver JaVonta Payton, Auburn Tigers cornerback Kamal Hadden, Texas Longhorns linebacker Juwan Mitchell, Michigan linebacker William Mohan, Kansas Jayhawks defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry, USC Trojans defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay and USC kicker Chase McGrath are all among the transfers UT also added. Heupel added the most. Taking all that into account, Tennessee Football suffered the biggest hit in the portal, but the Vols have also added some new talent, and many of them will help fill the key gaps created by the portal. Whether they will be just as good is an open question, but they would fit better into Heupel’s system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos