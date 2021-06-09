What are the quarantine procedures for astronauts from space? Here’s How The Apollo 11 Crew Did It

On July 24, 1969, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were hailed as heroes after being picked up in the Pacific Ocean on return from the moon. They were then locked up in a now-famous Airstream trailer for 21 days.

NASA’s historic Apollo 11 mission, which saw the first humans walk on the moon, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. While we are taking social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, little is known about the quarantine of Apollo 11’s pioneering astronauts incarcerated. It is a story for our time.

‘Twelve men are in absolute quarantine here because of something that probably doesn’t exist’ The New York Times reported:.

So, what was it like being an astronaut in quarantine?

Apollo astronauts quarantined amid fears of ‘moon plague’

NASA was concerned about a “moon plague,” so Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins were quarantined as soon as they returned to Earth. Is it possible that alien germs on the moon posed a threat to humans?

“There was a lot of discussion and fear,” said Judith Hayes, head of NASA’s Division of Biomedical Research and Environmental Sciences, told the Houston Chronicle. “There was a huge public outcry and people were concerned.”

Apollo 11 was decontaminated upon return to Earth

In response to public concern, rescue divers from US Navy recovery helicopters scrubbed the hatch with iodine. They had to throw the BIG (Biological Isolation Garment) suits into the capsule to attract the crew shortly after the Apollo 11 Command Module Columbia crashed about 950 miles southwest of Honolulu. Space Center said these suits were made to prevent the spread of alien organisms picked up by the astronauts on their lunar journey.

After being sprayed with bleach and taken by helicopter to an aircraft carrier, the first humans to walk on the moon — and their spacecraft — went straight to a mobile isolation unit.

When the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum reopens after its brief closure (along with the Apollo 11 Command Module Colombia), you can see Buzz Aldrin’s BIG at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

Apollo 11 quarantine in Texas

The astronauts were still required to wear the suit until they were safely in the MQF aboard the USS Hornet, a rescue aircraft carrier.

After the USS Hornet docked in Hawaii on July 27, 1969, the entire mobile quarantine facility (MQF) was flown to Ellington Air Force Base in Houston, Texas, and placed directly in what NASA called the Lunar Receiving Laboratory (LRL).

They remained in the LRL for another 15 days, quarantined behind an airlock after being exposed to ultraviolet light to kill exotic bacteria and microbes. At the end of each working day, everyone in the LRL had to shower and be disinfected. according to NASA, they agreed to be quarantined indefinitely if the lunar pathogens escaped.

After being approved by NASA’s surgeon, the astronauts were released from quarantine on August 10, 1969, and taken home to their families.

That ended a quarantine of almost a month. So how did they deal with it?

How they only coped with long periods

“The unit was comfortable, but there was little to do and we had nowhere to go, so we got bored quickly,” said Buzz Aldrin in No dream is too high. While eating well, the astronauts had little to do but play table tennis, use a small gym, undergo daily medical tests and hold lengthy NASA debriefings in a glass-separated conference room. Meanwhile, Neil Armstrong practiced his ukulele skills. He also celebrated his 39th birthday in quarantine.

No moon plague found

The quarantine for future flights was lifted after fears of an alien “moon plague” were disproved. But astronauts flying to the International Space Station are still quarantined before launch to prevent them from carrying infections into orbit.

In the event that NASA sends astronauts to Mars or Elon Musk and SpaceX try to settle on Mars, according to the Assessment and assessment of planetary conservation policy development processes, there will be rules to protect the Earth and the entire solar system from alien contamination.

