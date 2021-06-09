Fleury overcomes goal in late first period to win Game 5 for Golden Knights





Marc-Andre Fleury would have given him a bad goal earlier in his career. Now 36 years old, the Vegas Golden Knights goalkeeper was not upset on Tuesday.

Fleury conceded a goal with 0.8 seconds left in the first period, but recovered and made 28 saves for a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Second Round at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday. With the end of the period, Avalanche ahead Brandon Saad shot from along the boards at the top of the left circle. Fleury tried to play the puck with his glove, but misread and Saad scored in the short corner. “Well, I got it right,” Fleury said. “I didn’t think it was going too fast. I thought I could just catch it. I felt bad. It certainly wasn’t fun. I felt stupid. I think, when I was younger, this would have repulsed me a bit more. “I’ve been there for a while. The guys had my back in the locker room. That felt good, and I just did my best to keep the game close. I always feel with this group that we can come back in games , and we did that in a great way tonight.” Video: [email protected], Gm5: Saad scores in the last seconds of 1st Colorado defeated Vegas 11-5 in the second period, and Fleury saved 10. Joonas Donskoic scored on a one-timer from the close at 4:28 pm to make it 2-0. It ended a service that lasted 2:12 in the Vegas defense zone. “Fleury made some big saves, especially in the second period”, Golden Knights attacker Alex cloth said. “We wanted to help him. He saved us all year round and we knew he wanted that first goal back.” Tuch scored 1:03 in the third period to make it 2-1, and Jonathan Marchessault tied it 2-2 at 4:07. Stone scored at 50 seconds to end the second overtime game in the best-of-7 series. Colorado won Game 2 on Mikko Rantanentarget at 2:07. The Avalanche scored almost 10 seconds in extra time on Tuesday, but Fleury saved shots Gabriel Landeskog and JT Comper on the first shift. Afterwards Max Pacioretty blocked consecutive shots by avalanche defender Ryan Graves, Stone got an outlet pass from Pacioretty and scored on a breakaway to give Vegas the lead in the best-of-7 series. “I think the game should have been over after 20 seconds into extra time,” Stone said. “We should have gone home, but ‘Flower’ made a huge save and kept us in it, and gave me the chance to end it.” Fleury (88-67) tied Ed Belfour and Billy Smith for fourth in Stanley Cup Playoff wins, behind Patrick Roy (151), Martin Brodeur (113) and Grant Fuhr (93). One more will place the Golden Knights in the third round for the third time in their four-season history. Game 6 is Thursday in Vegas (9pm ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS). “He saved us a number of times this year when we made mistakes,” said Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer. “I didn’t doubt anymore” [goal] that he would turn off the lights and our group would turn off the lights for him.”







