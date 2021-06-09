2021 Vitality Blast: Samit Patel Targets Notts Outlaw’s Title Defense | Cricket News

Watch the opening match of the 2021 Vitality Blast as the 2018 Worcestershire Rapids winners host defending champions Notts Outlaws, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.15pm, Wednesday







Samit Patel hopes Notts Outlaws can become the first team to successfully defend their T20 Blast title

Samit Patel believes Nottinghamshire can make history in this year’s Vitality Blast by becoming the first team to retain the T20 crown.

The Outlaws lost only once in the 2020 tournament and held their nerves through a rain-stricken Finals Day to first defeat Lancashire in the semi-finals and then Surrey in the finals to take the title for the second time in four years.

Notts, who have reached the semi-finals in four of the past five years, did double that in 2017 when he sealed the success of the Royal London One-Day Cup, but the next challenge for Peter Moores’ side is to overcome the curse of Vitality. Blast winners can’t defend their T20 trophy.

Notts kick off their title defense in Worcestershire Rapids on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.15 pm.

Live Vitality T20 Blast Cricket live on

“We are proud that Notts has a good team and everyone knows each other’s roles, so hopefully we can perform as well as possible to try and make it to the finals day again,” Patel told PA news agency.

“One of our goals is to try and keep the title. At Notts we know the kind of cricket we want to play and T20 can be the kind of format where it doesn’t always go for you and you lose crucial moments.

2:26 Join Sky Sports Cricket for an action-packed summer of cricket, including men’s and women’s internationals plus The Hundred! Join Sky Sports Cricket for an action-packed summer of cricket, including men’s and women’s internationals plus The Hundred!

“So if we can run like clockwork and win the crucial periods, I think we’ll do really well again because we have some really experienced players. We all know our roles, which is important, and hopefully we’ll have 11 match winners .” who can do?

the job.”

One such match winner for Notts is the destructive batsman Alex Hales, although by his high standards he endured a modest Blast campaign in 2020, scoring just 202 runs at an average of 18.36.

The England international, who has not played for his country since March 2019 following a failed drug test on the eve of the 50-over World Cup, more than made up for it in Australia’s Big Bash League, where he topped the scoreboards with 543 runs, with an excellent strike rate of 160.60.

Alex Hales endured a beautiful winter with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash

An England recall for Hales has been mooted in recent months, with former national team selector Ed Smith and current director of cricket Ashley Giles both making it clear the door couldn’t be closed forever, as captain Eoin Morgan admitted the 32-year-old was allowed to train with the team this summer.

Patel said of Hales: “I think Alex will definitely knock on the door and put pressure on the selectors if he continues his good form. We’ll see what happens later this summer when squads are announced, but hopefully he’s in the mix .

“You don’t really understand a talent like Alex. If you look at his record in English colours, it’s excellent. I think he’s been treated a bit harshly, but if he gets another chance, you’ll see the real Alex.” fetch.

“He will be clinical in his performance because when you see how he’s batting for us he’s clearly a pure match winner and that’s exactly what England will be looking for if and when he gets the chance.”

1:55 England captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed opener Alex Hales can return to the international squad this summer England captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed opener Alex Hales can return to the international squad this summer

Patel and Hales were rivals in the Pakistani Super League in February before the tournament was suspended due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and with the competition resuming this month, they will both miss out due to their Vitality Blast commitments with Nottinghamshire.

While the pandemic has greatly disrupted cricket around the world, the former England all-rounder remains grateful to have still been able to play in numerous franchise leagues over the past 12 months, including the

Lanka Premier League and Abu Dhabi T10 League.

He plans to add the Caribbean Premier League to his resume later this year and Patel admitted: “Playing against the best in the world is a privilege in itself and in the different leagues, so I was very happy with the way it went in winter.

“It was quite tough mentally with quarantine, but obviously it was great to play some cricket in the times we live in, so grateful to have the chance to play.”

Patel is in his 19th season with Trent Bridge and after signing a new two-year deal in November, the 36-year-old has set himself an ambitious goal.

“Playing in T20 cricket until I’m 40, that will certainly be a clear goal, he said of his future. Hopefully I keep myself fit and let the cricket do the talking.”