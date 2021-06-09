Keasling inducted into OVC Hall Of Fame; She coached the Racers women’s tennis team, won five OVC titles and was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2018 | State of Murray

MURRAY Former Murray State women’s tennis coach Connie Keasling became part of the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame when she was inducted as part of the class of 2021, along with two former athletic directors, Phil Dane of UT Martin and Theresa Phillips, who also coached women’s basketball in the state of Tennessee.
Keasling is Murray States’ 13th inductee into the OVC Hall of Fame and the ninth head coach and first inductee since former AD Mike Strickland was inducted in 2017. She is the third MSU woman to be inducted after former MSU president, Dr. Kayla Stroup in 1997 and coach Margaret Simmons in 2014.
Keasling positively impacted women’s athletics in the OVC in two stints at Murray State (1984-87 and 1992-2011). She was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2018.
While other former OVC Hall of Fame inductees have coached tennis at some point during their careers, Keasling is the first female tennis coach to earn the OVC’s honors. She led Murray State to five OVC Championships (1987, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2007) and five runner-up finishes, and the Racers made four NCAA Tournament appearances (2001, 2002, 2003, 2007).
She had 73 student athletes come through her program at Murray State and over a 10-year period each player graduated and won an OVC championship. Her teams also performed at the championship level in the class with 42 OVC Commissioner and 39 Honor Roll winners and five OVC Medal of Honor winners. The Racers also had 28 ITA Scholar-Athlete Award winners, and the program had two NCAA APR awards.
Keaslings teams were also known for their athleticism on the field, earning four OVC Team Sportsmanship Awards and an ITA National Team Sportsmanship honor (2006-07). When she retired, her 22 years of service was the fourth longest tenure of a coach in Murray State history.
Keasling played tennis and basketball at East Tennessee State when they were a member of the OVC and was a graduate assistant tennis coach and volunteer assistant basketball coach for women in Eastern Kentucky before taking the job at Murray State.
The Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame was established in 1977 with the purpose of honoring the coaches, administrators, educators, and staff who have been associated with the OVC for at least five years and who have provided comprehensive and outstanding service to the conference. With the introduction of this year’s class, membership will reach 92.
1977 Roy Stewart State of Murray Coach/Administrator
1979 J.D. Rayburn State of Murray Athlete/Contributor
1988 Johnny Reagan State of Murray Coach/Administrator
1990 Bennie Purcell State of Murray Trainer
1997 dr. Kala Stroup Murray State/SEMO President
2000 Cal Luther Murray State/UTM Trainer
2005 Bill Cornell State of Murray Trainer
2007 Steve Newton State of Murray Trainer
2008 Elvis Green State of Murray Trainer
2014 Margaret Simmons State of Murray Coach/Administrator
2016 Frank Beamer State of Murray Trainer
2017 Mike Strickland Murray State/BEL Administrator
Connie Keasling 2021 State of Murray Trainer
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit