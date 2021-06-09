Donovan Mitchell takes over, scores 45 and unleashes Utah Jazz rally in Game 1

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was not feeling well at the halftime of Tuesday’s Game 1 against the visiting LA Clippers. He was a little under the weather, feeling nauseous and a little light-headed. And he really got sick of his performance in the first half.

“Yeah, I definitely felt it a little bit, but sometimes you just have to dig deep into another place,” Mitchell said after the Jazz rallied for 13 points for a 112-109 win at Vivint Arena in this Western Conference second round. series. “I was individually kicked in the ass on both ends of the floor in the first half. I wasn’t making the right readings. Luke [Kennard] hit me a lot of shots, Reggie [Jackson] fired a lot of shots at me and there were situations where I was lazy and that fatigue just kind of let me down.

“So I got into halftime and just said, ‘Look, I just have to find a way.'”



1 Related

Mitchell delivered on that promise with a spectacular second half, scoring 32 of his game-high 45 points. He scored on Utah’s first four possessions of the third quarter—clamping back a pair of three-pointers with a floater and driving layup—and remained a dominant force attacking the dribble for the rest of the game.

“We knew Donovan would come out aggressively in the second half, and he did,” said jazz center Rudy Gobert, who had 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, including a winning swat from Marcus Morris Sr. s corner 3 attempt with seconds remaining. “Obviously he gave us a great lift. And he did a great job of not settling for the jump shots, but attacking and putting pressure on them — finishing on the edge, making mistakes or kicking out for the archers.

“If we play that way, I think we’ll be very, very hard to guard.”

Taking over the game for the highest-ranking Jazz, 24-year-old Mitchell continued to build his reputation as one of the NBA’s premier playoff performers. Mitchell ranks sixth in NBA history in the playoffs with an average (25 games minimum) of 28.1 points per game, tying Karl Malone’s franchise record with his fourth playoff feat of 40 points. .

It was the third time Mitchell has scored at least 45 points in the playoffs and he has played in just 28 postseason games. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, only Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain had more such performances in their first 30 games after the season.

It also marked the third time Mitchell has scored 30 or more points in a half in a playoff game, making him the most equaled Allen Iverson in the NBA in the past 25 years.

In this case, Mitchell was warmed up after a poor first half when he was 5-of-14 from the floor and the Jazz shot just 32.1%, missing 20 consecutive shots in one piece.

Mitchell finished 16-of-30 from the floor, including 6-of-15 from a 3-point range.

“He’s not afraid to fail,” said jazz coach Quin Snyder. “He’ll take the next shot. We want him to look open. If he misses a few, you know, they’re good shots. Keep taking them and keep attacking. That’s who he is.”

Mitchell carried an even heavier offensive load than usual, taking on many of the point guard responsibilities with fellow All-Star Mike Conley who was sidelined for the series opener due to a mild right hamstring injury. Mitchell said he felt how the Clippers wanted to defend him in the first half, which allowed him to be more aggressive in the second half.

“I didn’t do a lot of things right for my team in the first half, and it really eats into me,” said Mitchell, who also had five assists in the win. “It still does. I put my team in a certain position and I feel like it was up to me to come out and set the tone on both sides of the floor.”