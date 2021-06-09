Lahore vs Islamabad Live Match Streaming Cricket PSL 2021: When and Where Lahore Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Stream Live Cricket Match Online and Broadcast on TV Match





The Pakistani Super League finally resumes from Wednesday with Lahore Qalandar vs Islamabad United at the center. The T20 competition was suspended midway through the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Both teams have quality players in their squad, Lahore has Fakhar Zaman, Callum Ferguson, Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Afridi. While Islamabad has Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Rohail Nazir (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali. Lahore Qalandars is in fourth place on the points list with three wins in four games. Islamabad United are in third place with three wins and one loss in 4 matches. Here are the details of when and where to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match Live Streaming Cricket Online and on Television. PSL’s excitement resumes as the tournament’s biggest rivalry will flare up again on Wednesday with LAH versus ISL. The live streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United (Lahore vs Islamabad) is available online on SonyLIV and broadcast on Sony Six Network. Get all details like Live cricket TV, PSL 2021 Live, Lahore vs Islamabad live score, SonyLIV live cricket match online today, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch PSL live match, PSL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, live cricket online, live cricket tv, how you can watch live cricket match in jiotv, live tv cricket match, SonyLIV live cricket match online today, Sony Six live streaming, Sony Six cricket live PSL, live streaming cricket match today, Sony Six live PSL 2021 match today, Sony Six 1 live cricket match today live Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live score here. Find SonyLIV Live, Sony Six Live details, Live Match Streaming details below. Live Match Streaming PSL 2021, Lahore vs Islamabad Match 15 When is the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match? The 2021 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL will be played on June 9, Wednesday. What are the times of the match Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United? The 2021 PSL match Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United kicks off at 9:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 PM IST. Where will the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match be played? The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Which TV channel is broadcasting the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match? The Lahore vs Islamabad match will be broadcast on Sony Six in India. Where can you watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match live stream? The Lahore vs Islamabad match live stream will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV in India. What are the squads for the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match? Lahore vs Islamabad SQUADS Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer







