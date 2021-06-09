Vols was fifth in SEC East by publisher East





It has become commonplace for Tennessee football to finish behind the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators in the SEC East standings. However, early forecasts from outlets suggest a much bleaker outlook in 2021 and a much lower finish. The Vols are expected to finish fifth in the East in Athlon Sports’ SEC Pre-Season Predictions. Georgia came in at number 1 and Florida came in at number 2. At number 3 were the Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats were number 4. Just behind UT were the South Carolina Gamecocks at number 6 and the Vanderbilt Commodores at number 7. Athlon predicted the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the SEC West and beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game. Here was the outlet that wrote about Tennessee football after choosing the program to finish at the bottom of his own division. New coach Josh Heupel hopes 2021 will be the first step to get Tennessee back on track. The Volunteers have depth in a few positions but also enough talent to come to a conclusion. Of course, last year, at 3-7, the Vols finished fifth in the East. They also lost at home to Kentucky in a blowout, along with losing to Florida and Georgia, though they did beat Mizzou. However, Eli Drinkwitz’s team got significantly better over time and probably would have beaten Rocky Top if the two faced each other later in the year. This year, the Vols will also face Mizzou on the road. To be fair, they have Vandy and South Carolina at home, along with four easy non-conference games, as the Pittsburgh Panthers are their only non-conference Power Five opponent. All that really is enough for Josh Heupel to qualify for the bowl on the field. Even with last year’s loss to Kentucky and the fact that we have to face them on the road this year, it’s hard to imagine Kentucky beating UT two years in a row. Oh, and they also have the Ole Miss Rebels at home, which Athlon picked to finish fourth in the West. Taking this into account, the range for Tennessee football is somewhere between five and nine wins, although six or seven seems most likely. However, finishing above fifth in the East would be a bit of an exaggeration, and it would also be an improvement from last year, so beating these expectations can be seen as a solid target.

