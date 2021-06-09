Robert Morris hockey players withhold transfer announcements to show solidarity with Colonials programs, ex-teammates

With each passing day, it becomes more and more difficult to revive Robert Morris’ hockey programs. It’s been almost two weeks since the university abruptly shut down the successful men’s and women’s teams.

As supporters and alumni rush to find funds to keep them alive — or plans to get around their elimination — school administrators don’t seem interested in reconsidering.

Murry Gunty said in a message exchange yesterday that the school has not said a word to him in recent days and that “they are ignoring anyone” who has contacted them with plans to keep the program running.

Gunty is the CEO of Black Bear Sports, which owns 27 ice rinks across the country and has offered to buy the Island Sports Center and negotiate a deal independently — or through the Pittsburgh Penguins — as a way to bankrupt the teams. .

But according to Gunty, those efforts have almost failed to gain traction.

So the players have to be proactive. While RMU has often stated that the players’ grants will be honored at the same rate as if the teams had stayed in place, those who still have goals to play Division I hockey have to move forward through an incredibly busy transfer portal.

On the men’s side, defender Brendon Michaelian was set to return to Moon Township for his fourth season before the May 26 news that the programs had been halted. Since then, he and many of his teammates have been questioning how best to handle their future.

Do they wait for head coach Derek Schooley or someone else to come over and say, ‘Give it up. The teams are not coming back”?

Or are they throwing away as many rules as possible to teams scouring the transfer portal, hoping to grab a scholarship at the first bite?

“A lot of guys are on the front lines helping with the GoFundMe efforts, posting things on social media,” Michaelian said in Wednesday’s “Breakfast With Benz” podcast. “Make sure we support each other. But at the same time, we must take care of ourselves as individuals. We do not want to. But we have to be selfish when something else comes.”

Michaelian says there is agreement within the group to avoid announcing anything publicly until the fate of the RMU program is fully known or until the players’ new schools have to make an announcement themselves.

Even on that note, several players have said their new coaches fully support that decision, and some even endorse it as a gesture of support for the Colonials’ coaches.

Not to mention the gratitude for how those same coaches have facilitated the process of matching players with new houses.

Michaelian is one of those who have attracted interest from other schools. According to multiple conversations with members of the team from last year, he will join forwards Grant Hebert, Justin Addamo, Santeri Hartikainen and fellow defender Brian Kramer (Wexford, Pa.) and withhold a public announcement.

Those same individuals say Ferris State, RPI, Maine, Mercyhurst and American International are some of the schools likely destinations for outgoing colonials. Though Mercyhurst’s involvement may only extend to two incoming recruits — TJ Hughes and Jake Beaune — who previously announced their decision to switch schools after the RMU news.

As Michaelian describes it, unity among potentially departing players is a sign of solidarity with the program as it continues to raise funds in hopes of a last-minute bailout — hoping enough players can last as long as possible so that, if a solution is discovered, there is still a program worth keeping.

In other words, the players themselves don’t want to magnify their own team’s demise by publicly thinning out the roster before all hope is gone.

“It’s hard not to feel guilty or wrong about talking to these other teams. I feel like I should come back to Moon Township in August. Emotionally it takes its toll on a lot of guys,” Michaelian said.

Addamo says some players are also waiting to make announcements because they may not want to celebrate a fresh start, while other teammates may not be lucky enough to have found a new place to land.

“Some guys may not get as many opportunities as others,” Addamo said. “Out of sheer respect, many players individually decide not to openly talk about this with the public, about any transfer. Any news. … It would be weird to put this in someone’s face or announce it like that after what just happened.” has happened.”

Then there’s the question of what happens if players do commit elsewhere and suddenly it’s announced that RMU is getting its teams back.

“I honestly don’t know how that works,” Hebert said. “I’m not sure if I can come back if I sign with another school. I didn’t think about it or look at it. I’m not sure if it’s even possible at all.”

All efforts on this front for the women’s team were undermined by some deadlines.

Three of the team’s top players – goalkeeper Raygan Kirk, defender Emily Curlett and forward Lexi Templeman – are all committed to the state of Ohio. That news broke through a university hockey website and was published by the Colonial Sports Network.

Another thing in this news cycle that Colonials players had no control over. A feeling they know all too well at this point.

Colonial defender Brendon Michaelian joins me for Wednesday’s “Breakfast With Benz” podcast. He talks about the loss of the RMU hockey programs, how the Colonials players deal with the consequences and how the coaches help the student athletes find a new home.