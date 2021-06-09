North Muskegon Continues State Tournament Football Cracks in Regional Semifinal Runaway

Blame the two-hour school bus ride and temperatures averaging 80 degrees, and credit McBain Northern Michigan Christian’s sloppy play.

Caleb Parnin, North Muskegon’s girls’ soccer coach, said each of these factors likely contributed to his teams’ slow start to a Division 4 regional semifinal in Cadillac Tuesday. But once the Normans got rolling, they were unstoppable in an 8-1 win that sends them back to the regional final.

North Muskegon (17-1-1) will face Midland Calvary Baptist, a 2-1 winner from Harbor Springs, in Friday’s 6 p.m. final at the CASA fields in Cadillac. Northern Michigan Christian, which won its first girls’ district soccer title last week, ends with a 14-3-2 record.

The story of the game for us was honestly, we struggled to get going. It seemed like the touches were a little off, a little lazy in the beginning, and then we kicked it into gear a little bit about halfway through the first half and it really picked up and it was great, said Parnin.

North Muskegon senior Hope Johnson (9) defeats a McBain Northern Michigan Christian player for the ball during a Division 4 Regional Semifinal game Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the CASA Fields in Cadillac, Michigan. North Muskegon defeated Northern Michigan Christian, 8-1. (Photo by Rhonda Kinahan Photography)(Photo by Rhonda Kinahan Photogr

Senior Hope Johnson scored the first of her two goals to put North Muskegon on the board about five minutes into the game. It was a fairly balanced attempt by the Norwegian: senior Audrey Wilson and freshman Katie Kinahan also scored two goals apiece, while seniors Sophia Schotts and Emily Olsen netted the other two.

Parnin said five different players provided assists.

We play our best football when everyone is touching the ball on the field, Parnin said. Were a possession based team, and in the beginning it was a bit like we were a bit impatient and we had some green grass and (were rushed). The girls played a lot better halfway through the half. We were really impressed with how they played.

North Muskegon senior goalkeeper Syann Fairfield (0) jumps in a bid to make a save against McBain Northern Michigan Christian in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the CASA Fields in Cadillac, Michigan. North Muskegon defeated Northern Michigan Christen, 8-1. (Photo by Rhonda Kinahan Photography)(Photo by Rhonda Kinahan Photogr

North Muskegon defeated Christian of Northern Michigan 29-1. The Norwegian built up a 5-0 lead in the first half before the Comets could answer.

The Northern Michigan Christians, Jada VanNoord, defeated North Muskegon’s standout goalkeeper Syann Fairfield, who told Parnin she felt she should have stopped the shot.

(VanNoord) had a shot outside the 18 and it was great. Syann claims she should have had it. It was wonderful — a beautiful shot, a beautiful shot, said Parnin, crediting the Comets for making the Normans work hard.

Giving up on a goal was a rarity for this North Muskegon team. In three games at the state tournament, the Normans have defeated their opponents 22-1.

North Muskegon freshman Katie Kinahan (19) races for the ball in the open field during a Division 4 Regional Semifinal game against McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the CASA Fields in Cadillac, Michigan. North Muskegon defeated Northern Michigan Christian, 8-1. (Photo by Rhonda Kinahan Photography)(Photo by Rhonda Kinahan Photogr

Aside from hoping his team stays healthy, Parnin would like to see the Norwegian come forward in the tournament with a sense of urgency. They are one win away from returning to the state semifinals for the third time in four years. (Last season was canceled due to COVID-19.)

I want to see (the intensity) continue with the girls. I want to see the ball move well, we would like to see a little more effort from the start, Parnin said. We felt like we were getting off to a bit of a slow start. It’s not easy to ride a yellow bus to Cadillac and play football when it’s 86 (degrees) or whatever.

The girls came out a little slow to be honest. It hasn’t bit us today, but it sure can, and for us it’s building those habits of: How do we get started with games? We have to score the first five; we need to remind a team that this is ours and that we would try to do what we can to not give you momentum.