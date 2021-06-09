Bangladesh Cricket Board Warns DPL Club of Bubble Breach





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a warning to Dhaka Premier League franchise Mohammedan Sporting over the bubble burst during the aforementioned tournament. Kazi Inam Ahmed, chairman of the Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) cricket committee, has also confirmed that clun skipper Shakib al Hasan was also involved in the incident. Also read: Hesson and India coach on the same page about WTC final “They acknowledged that there was a breach and expressed their disappointment,” Ahmed said. “BCB and CCDM hope to be able to organize this tournament in a safe way. We have contacted all clubs and we will continuously work to maintain the bio-bubble. To prevent such a breach, we will notify the Mohammedan club.” Also Read: Agar Not Surprised Aussie Players Are Pulling Out of White Ball Series The incident occurred when the club brought two net bowlers to Shakib near the nets without notifying authorities. Although they claim they have tested negative for Covid-19. There was also an outsider taking selfies on the floor. Earlier, during a practice session of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) raised concerns about a biosafe bubble burst and is investigating how an outsider gained access to the indoor facilities of the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The incident reportedly took place during the Mohammedan sports clubs practice session on Friday, when skipper Shakib Al Hasan had a batting session. The person’s identity remains unknown. The DPL began on May 31, with competition venues and four team hotels becoming part of the BCB’s biosafe environment. We are disappointed with this incident. Both the CCDM (Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis) and the BCB have taken this very seriously. The health and safety of our teams, players and officials are of the utmost importance to us, CCDM chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed said on ESPNcricinfo.com. Get all IPL news and Cricket Score here

