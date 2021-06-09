Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf ‘Focused on Football’, Praises Athletic Stars After Running Debut





RENTON, Washington — Most of the veteran Seattle Seahawks players have returned to team headquarters this week after being away from much of the voluntary offseason program. For DK Metcalf, that means he’s back to work after his groundbreaking foray into the track and field. The Pro Bowl wide receiver ran a 10.37 in the 100 meters at a US track and field event last month, a better performance than some had expected, but not good enough to reach his goal of qualifying for the Olympic trials. In his first comments to reporters since his post-race interview, Metcalf hinted that he would give it another chance. “My goal was to try and qualify for the Olympic Trials, but who knows what my future holds,” he said on Tuesday. “I live everything day by day, look at it day by day and at the moment I’m only focused on football and OTAs.” Metcalf said he follows USA Track and Field on Twitter and will follow up on upcoming trials. His interest in the event was sparked when USATF’s account tweeted a lighthearted invitation for NFL players to test their speed “at real speed” during the Olympic trials. That tweet was a day after Metcalf’s immediately famous chase of Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals last October. 2 Related “Once they sent the tweet, I thought it was an open invitation for me to take it and I agreed,” Metcalf said. Metcalf spoke with coach Pete Carroll and new Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron at least once a week ahead of his participation in the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open, adding that the Seahawks were “100 percent” behind him. Linebacker Bobby Wagner, vice president of player engagement Mo Kelly and materials director Erik Kennedy attended the event in Walnut, California. “I thought it was a great challenge that DK took on,” said Carroll last month. “DK is a very special person and it would take a special person to even think about that.” The oft-cited time it probably would have taken Metcalf to qualify for Olympic trials was 10.2 or better. But Metcalf’s time of 10.37 was generally considered impressive, as he is much taller (6-4, 235 pounds) and much less experienced than the professional sprinters he competed against. The most surprising thing Metcalf learned during his sprint effort? “That those are some fast people,” he said. “They are very fast and very good at what they do, and I will stick with football for now.” Metcalf, Wagner and quarterback Russell Wilson were among several Seahawks who signed up for the seventh of the team’s 10 OTAs Monday. Seahawks players released a statement in April saying they would not participate in volunteering this off-season. But with the mandatory mini-camp scheduled for next week, the team’s leaders recently decided to show up for the final week of OTAs. A handful of veteran players — including safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, left tackle Duane Brown, running back Chris Carson, receiver Tyler Lockett and defending side Carlos Dunlap — were not seen during Tuesday’s OTA. Metcalf said more players will arrive this week.

