Independent Active Lifestyle and Opportunities Highlight Princeton Windrows Adult Community

By Jean Stratton

Iit’s all about choices.

In Princeton Windrows, the independent adult community for the over-55s, residents have many options. Lifestyle, type of home, dining choices, participation in activities, attending events, pets (Windrows is very pet friendly) it’s all up to the residents. They have complete control over how they want to live in a carefree, convenient living environment.

No more shoveling snow, raking leaves, painting house, cleaning house, etc. Instead: more time to focus on what is important at this point in one’s life.

Windrows is located on 35 acres on 2000 Windrow Dive, adjacent to Princeton Forrestal Village and 4 miles from downtown Princeton. It offers 192 condominiums and 102 single-storey villas and two-storey townhouses. Currently about 300 people reside there.

Resident

At Princeton Windrows, residents own real estate, which they can upgrade or sell at any time.

Princeton Windrows is unique in that it is not company-owned, explains Jane Black, chairman of the board of trustees. It is an independent, non-profit adult community. There are very few mature communities that are not run by a business. We are resident and operated, and very different from other 55 communities and older adults and assisted living and continuing care centers.

Black, who came to Windrows from Mount Kisco, NY, points out that there was nothing like Windrows in her area, and how special her new home is, especially the warm and welcoming atmosphere.

You can walk out of your apartment and have a chat with someone. There are always people to help you. We all know each other and the staff is great. They call us by name, and are so helpful.

Also, the people who live here are very well educated and involved. They have a wide range of interests and skills. There is always something interesting to learn or participate in.

Board member Billie Emmerich, who previously lived in Princeton for years, agrees. The people here, the sense of community and the conveniences are all so special. I appreciate the friendships, the encouragement of the many activities available, the ease of everyday life and the caring staff.

Interested and active

The attractive five-storey main building, known as Windrows Hall, features two large residential wings of apartments and is home to the wide variety of activities, meeting rooms, a wellness center, etc.

Indeed, Windrows has an extensive range of activities with opportunities to keep all residents interested and active. Your imagination and creativity can be stimulated with art classes and exhibitions, dance and music events, sing-alongs and more.

Thespians can test their talent in Windrow’s own productions, with regular actors and directors.

Lifelong learners enjoy the variety of discussion groups, science programs and book clubs (Windrows library is filled with all kinds of books, magazines and newspapers and another section contains many books written by Windrows residents).

Techies get the chance to do their thing in the computer room, hone their Zoom skills and seek help from the Windrows experts if needed.

Wednesdays at Windrows offer Zoom presentations, including speakers providing information and enlightenment on a variety of topics.

The game room is the scene of weekly bridge and poker games, as well as Scrabble, Mahjong, and more.

Hiking trails

Exercise from relaxed to intense is possible on the tennis and pickleball courts and the indoor pool, with yoga, tai chi, chair exercises, table tennis, bocce and croquet also on tap. Landscaped nature trails are another big favorite with residents.

In addition, the fitness center is stocked with a range of fitness equipment and devices to keep the heart rate up.

If gardening is your specialty, indulge in the communal Gray Gardens, where apartment dwellers can work on their own plot. Residents of townhouses and villas can garden in their own gardens.

Additional amenities, features and services include an on-site hair salon, 1st Constitution Bank branch, corner shop, weekly maid service, on-site security personnel, carports and electric vehicle charging stations.

Transportation is available for shopping trips and errands, with front desk staff on hand to assist, and while Windrows is not an assisted living or permanent care community, it offers its own wellness center with a nurse seven days a week.

As Jane Black reports, the office and staff are there to perform blood pressure checks, answer health questions, triage patients who are not feeling well, handle health-related phone calls, handle emergencies, and run our fitness program.

Last year

Everything has changed in the past year, including life on Windrows, during the pandemic. Trips and events were canceled and activities limited. With COVID cases declining and vaccinations increasing, a more normal situation is resuming.

Trips include visits to Terhune Orchards, area parks, and other nearby sites. As more events and venues open, travel to attend events at the McCarter Theater, Princeton Symphony Orchestra and other cultural venues may also resume.

In the past, trips to the Philadelphia Flower Show, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Longwood Gardens, Princeton Plasma Physics Lab, and the Michener Museum were among the tours available to residents.

The enthusiasm for the dining options at Windrows is very high. During the virus, all meals were delivered to each person’s personal home, and this is still available if desired. However, now people can have a nice dinner together (with appropriate social distancing between the tables).

In addition to the two main dining rooms, there is a cafe, a private dining room for parties and events, an outdoor terrace and a drinks station with free coffee and soft drinks.

Excellent Chef

Meal plans are part of the monthly service charge and there are a choice of four, 15 or 30 meals per month.

It’s really good food, with lots of options, stresses Billie Emmerich. Dinner choices offer four entrees, soup, salad, and dessert. We have an excellent cook.

A very popular dining experience was the weekly Sunday brunch, with an extensive number of delectable choices. It was shut down during the virus, but everyone is looking forward to reopening in the future.

The residents of Windrows are deeply involved in the management and operation of life in their community. In addition to their supervisory board, residents sit on various committees, says Emmerich.

There is a committee structure, with a number of committee options such as programs and activities, library, marketing, welcoming new arrivals, landscaping, finance, and others.

The committee meetings are currently taking place via Zoom.

Pleasant lighting

There is much to interest Windrows residents, and they can be as active and involved as they want to be. Whenever and however they choose to participate, the atmosphere is always conducive to learning and enjoyable enlightenment. In a display case, for example, the special collections of residents can be seen. They range from model trains and dolls to vintage keys and glassware to antique bottles and fine china.

Artworks adorn the walls of Windrows Hall and many paintings are the work of area artists.

Movies are regularly shown and celebrations are held for holidays and special events. There really is something to stimulate everyone’s interest, inclination and curiosity.

That Windrows is a special place is the result of the hard work and willingness of so many involved in its operation. The board, committee members, staff and everyone who works as a team to make Princeton Windrows a success, they are the essence!

It’s really the people, says Jane Black. And the amenities and conveniences that we are so lucky to have. We are small and friendly and have a great eye for detail to make life as easy and pleasant as possible for our residents. This is truly a boutique hotel.

for more information, call (609) 520-3700. Website: princetonwindrows.com.