Sports
14-year-old from Noblesville scores perfect ’10’
INDIANAPOLIS Joshua Hedberg got a perfect 10 from a judge in the US Olympic diving trials.
What were you doing in eighth grade?
Hedberg, a 14-year-old Noblesville, caused a sensation during the US Olympic Trials on Tuesday.
Two of the three rounds on the 10-meter platform at the Natatorium at IUPUI put him in fourth place. Due to the pandemic, it was his first game in 21 months.
Hedberg is too far behind to claim one of two spots for the Tokyo Olympics. However, did we mention that he would turn 17 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris?
We have more in the tank. But he kept it together, said Sean McCarthy, who coaches Hedberg at the Indiana International School of Diving. You cannot simulate the actual environment.
Purdue is poised to send a platformer to a fourth straight Olympics. Brandon Loschiavo, the NCAA champion, has a 51-point lead and would climb an Olympic tower along with David Boudia (2008-12-16) and Steele Johnson (2016) as Boilermakers.
The final is Saturday night (7:35 AM, NBC).
Hoosier heartbreak:Carmel swimmer Trude Rothrock oh so close to US Olympic swim trials
The Loschiavos score is 956.60. Jordan Windle, a former Indianapolis resident and University of Texas diver, is second at 906.10.
David Dinsmore, third in the 2016 trials, is third with 827.70. The Hedbergs score is 804.50.
‘Definitely something special’
His family moved from Illinois where he represented Windy City Diving. For much of 2020, he trained without a pool, using a trampoline and dryland board in his backyard and other makeshift locations.
It was so much fun watching Josh today. He’s full of natural, raw talent, and you could tell he was empowered to dive from his first two dives, Boudia said. Once he got his groove on, he performed exactly how he trains, which is brilliant.
Time will tell him what his future will look like, especially during puberty, but remember his name. He is definitely something special.
Hedberg is reminiscent of Indianapolis diver Thomas Finchum, who finished second in the 2004 trials as a 14-year-old. Finchum would have gone to the Olympics in Athens, but USA Diving only sent the winner. He did make it to the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Josh has that wow factor of being able to go really small and turn really, really fast, McCarthy said. That’s something the two had in common.
Two of the seven judges gave Hedberg a 9.5, once a 9.0 and another a 10.0. The total score was 86.40, the highest of his 12 dives.
The boy is quite stoic. It put a smile on his face, McCarthy said.
He said Hedberg has scored 440 and 450 points in mock-meets, so the coach wasn’t surprised by two lists that were over 400 each. The cumulative difficulty (19.7) is less than Loschiavo’s (21.1), so Hedberg has to be precise to keep his place.
Hedberg missed on a reverse 3 somersault tuck in the semis and earned 3s, but recovered two dives later for his big score.
He can take the wheel and throw those things home. He can do all his dives for a 9 on a good day, McCarthy said.
‘Future of diving’
Hedberg is too young to compete in the 2021 World Junior Championships, but could gain international experience at two Pan American competitions this summer.
NBC analyst Cynthia Potter, a 1976 Olympic bronze medalist and member of the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame, said Hedberg’s dives aren’t boyish.
They are male, she said. I know we call it the future of diving. But he is here.
Incoming Purdue recruits Jordan Rzepka (801.05) and Tyler Downs (764.85) are in fifth and seventh place en route to the finals. Zach Cooper of Greenwood (744.50) is eighth.
Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.
