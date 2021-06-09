Sports
New IU football transfers Years Handy, Stephen Carr hope to help IU succeed in 2021
Junior defensive lineman Jaren Handy thought IU football should have won all its games last season.
The Auburn University transfer looked at every game IU played last season since his cousin, graduate student and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, has been on the team. He felt the Hoosiers should have beaten Ohio and found the loss to the University of Mississippi in the Outback Bowl disappointing.
I was really mad at them with the Ole Miss game, Handy said in a Zoom conference on Tuesday. I feel like they could have really pulled that one out.
Now Handy is coming to IU and will be part of the line of defense that he believes needs to be ramped up the most for IU to win those games.
When you get pressure from the D-line, you don’t really have to beat your cornerbacks and stuff like that, you can keep them there on an island, Handy said. When I come here I feel I can bring that.
Fryfogle became a part of Handy’s hiring process, giving him insight into the program that led to his decision.
It certainly made it easier, Handy said. I can get a real feeling, I can trust his word.
Handy, like University of Southern California transfer Stephen Carr, is coming to IU this season from a big name, something new to IU. The Hoosiers see top players choose to leave programs like Auburn, USC, Ole Miss, Michigan and Florida State University to play for IU.
The Indiana team is great, said Carr, a graduate student in decline. I watched some of their matches last season and it was hard not to pick this school. With the transfers coming in, I give credit to the recruiting staff. They did a great job.
Carr said the IU recruiting staff didn’t give the typical recruiting height, instead going straight to how the program worked and how Carr fit into it.
Carr, who described himself as an elusive, downhill runner, is immediately the most experienced member of a running backs room with sophomore Tim Baldwin Jr. and junior Sampson James, but isn’t trying to be the leader of the three yet.
I haven’t been here in over a week, Carr said. So I’m just trying to get a feel for everyone. I don’t want to take too much charge, I didn’t put in too much work here. I just let everything flow, get a feel for the guys.
Carr was partially recruited to replace Stevie Scott III, IUs who started running in 2020 and who signed with the New Orleans Saints during the off-season. Carr said hell also blocked the pass that brought Scott to the IU attack.
Pass pro is the #1 thing a running back needs because if you can’t pass block it’s hard to put you in a game, Carr said. They will beat you every time they put you in the game or they will find a way to break you.
Handy plays the bull position for IU, who lines up and stays in the defensive end position, allowing the player to rush the quarterback or fall back into cover.
I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge, Handy said. People keep telling me the Big Ten has some really good O-linemen. I like rushing and I like getting pockets and stuff, so I feel like it will really help my game and get me to that next step.
