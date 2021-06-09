Westlake girls tennis lifts CIF State SoCal Regional crown in peninsular redemption win – Daily News





Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Heading into the CIF State SoCal Regional Finals against Peninsula High, Westlake High girls tennis coach Scott Yasgoor told his team to have fun, avoid mistakes and cheer on their teammates. no. 1-seeded Peninsula had the No. 2 Westlake in the final of the Southern Section Open Division. On Saturday, in the rematch, Westlake’s chances looked less like the No. 6 seed. Peninsula, again, the number 1 seed. The Warriors were aware that they didn’t expect to win. Westlakes’ play improved as it eased in each set, and the Warriors shocked Peninsula 5-2 after losing 11-7 in the Open Division final. You know what? You have nothing to lose, Yasgoor told his team. They played really relaxed. They played at their venue, a lot of their relatives are there and it’s a pretty high pressure situation. But our girls stayed relaxed and just played better tennis. Westlake, the Marmonte League champion for the last three seasons, won three of four singles matches and two of three doubles matches for the regional title. Junior singles player Emma Sun led the team through both the final and all season. She has a GPA of 4.85, Yasgoor said. She’s an accomplished pianist, just a wonderful, incredible child. Number 3 singles player Essence Wang’s third set win earned Westlake a crucial point. Leg cramps forced a medical timeout midway through the second set, but she recovered and came back to win 6-1 in the third set. There are six tournament players on the team who compete over the weekend, leading to singles dominance this season. The doubles was also strong and Yasgoor made the decision to pair seniors Emma Victor and Cindy Zhang for the regional final, winning in straight sets. Congratulations to the WHS Girls Tennis team for winning the CIF State Tennis title! Great season ladies. #OneTribe #TheConejoWay @RabbitValleyUSD pic.twitter.com/Kc997PUxvk — Westlake HS (@WestlakeHS_CA) June 5, 2021 Westlake (15-1) defeated Palisades, 6-1, in the first round of the SoCal Regionals and Canyon Crest, 4-3, in the semifinals to advance to the championship game. The Warriors played all three games of the tournament on the road. They are very confident, but at the same time very balanced, Yasgoor said of his team. “And just a remarkable group of children. They are very resilient and for many of them tennis is a priority and that showed on Saturday how committed they are.







