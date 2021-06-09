Ortiz’s walk-off makes Cavaliers feel great

BY VIRGINIA MEDIA RELATIONS

COLUMBIA, SC After losing the opening game of the NCAA Columbia Regional on Friday (June 4), Virginia (33-24) rallied to win four games in a row, the last on a walk-off home run by senior Devin Ortiz (Nutley, New Jersey) in the tenth inning to beat the best-seeded Old Dominion (44-16) 4-3 on Tuesday (June 8). The Cavaliers are heading to the NCAA Super Regionals for the seventh time in program history and the first since 2015.

Ortiz started the game as the Cavaliers starting pitcher and threw four scoreless innings in only his third pitching appearance of the 2021 season. The start was the first in his career and he struckout six batters and gave up one basehit. Ortiz stayed in the game when the teams identified the batter and came out with one out in the bottom of the 10ththis. He drove a 1-1 throw from ODU’s Aaron Holiday over the left field wall to send the Virginia dugout into a frenzy.

The walk-off home run was the first in Virginia NCAA postseason history and the first walk-off home run in a game in more than eight years.

Ortiz was named the Columbia Regionals Most Outstanding Player after hitting 7-for-21 (.333) with a double, two homeruns and a team-best six RBI in five games. He was 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s game and the home run was his eighth of the year, which put him on a tie for club officials.

Neither team scored in the first five innings of the game and Old Dominion starting pitcher Hunter Gregory took on the first 16 batters he faced. A Logan Michaels (DeForest, Wisconsin) a double in the sixth broke up the perfect game and ended the day for the righthander.

Closer Stephen Schoch (Laurel, Md.) kept Virginia in the ball game and was credited with his fourth win of the year. He threw a season-high 3.1 innings, gave up a earned run and struckout five batters. After scoring the lead ODU run in the eighth, he threw two scoreless frames to help set up the Virginia late-game heroics. Schoch also retired a runner on second base when he got into the game in the seventh to end the inning.

The Cavaliers came from behind twice in the game. Trailing 1-0 in the seventh, Virginia tied the game on an RBI groundout Nic Kent (Charlottesville, Virginia) in the seventh inning. The ground-out was originally a double play allowing Max Cotier (New Milford, Conn.) to score, but the game was judged and Kent was ruled safe.

The reversed call proved crucial, as Kent moved to second base with Alex Tappen (Lower Gwynedd Pa.) at the plate. As the ODU shortstop moved over to cover for the stolen base attempt, Tappen lined a ball through the cleared hole on the left, leaving Kyle Teel (Mahwah, New Jersey) easy to score from third base.

Old Dominion re-took the lead with two runs in the top of the eighth, one of which was unearned. The Cavaliers reacted in the bottom of the eighth when Zack Gelof (Rehoboth Beach, Del.) pulled a lead-off walk. He advanced to second base on a field single by Teel, then to third on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch on ball four to Kent enabled Gelof to come home and tie the game at three.

The NCAA Super Regional against Dallas Baptist will take place at Founders Park in Columbia, SC Game one is scheduled for Saturday (June 12) at noon. Game two will take place on Sunday (June 13) at noon and if necessary, game three will be on Monday (June 14) at 1 pm

additional notes

The Cavaliers had one runner in the first six innings and nine reached base safely on their last three trips to the plate.

Five different Cavaliers were responsible for the seven UVA home runs in the Columbia Regional.

Teel registered his second outfield assist of the season by cutting a runner at home to end the top half in the eighth inning and keep it a one-run game.

Four Virginia-pitchers combined struckout 15 batters, the fourth time in five regional games, UVA has struckout 10 or more. In two games against ODU, UVA-pitchers struckout 39, including a school-record of 24 on Monday.

The Cavaliers have won six games in a row against ODU dating back to 2016.

The final UVA walk-off home run was hit by Kenny Towns in the 2013 ACC Tournament against Florida State.

All-Columbia Regional Team

C: Logan Michaels (UVA)

1B: Jake Faith (UVA)

2B: Carter Trice (ODU)

SS: Nic Kent (UVA)

3B: Zack Faith (UVA)

FROM: Kyle Teel (UVA)

FROM: Elias Flowers (JU)

FROM: Kyle Battle (ODU)

DH: Devin Ortiz (UVA)

P: Brandon Neeck (UVA)

P: Ryne Moore (ODU)

Most Outstanding Player: Devin Ortiz (UVA)