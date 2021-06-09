Sports
Ortiz’s walk-off makes Cavaliers feel great
BY VIRGINIA MEDIA RELATIONS
COLUMBIA, SC After losing the opening game of the NCAA Columbia Regional on Friday (June 4), Virginia (33-24) rallied to win four games in a row, the last on a walk-off home run by senior Devin Ortiz (Nutley, New Jersey) in the tenth inning to beat the best-seeded Old Dominion (44-16) 4-3 on Tuesday (June 8). The Cavaliers are heading to the NCAA Super Regionals for the seventh time in program history and the first since 2015.
Ortiz started the game as the Cavaliers starting pitcher and threw four scoreless innings in only his third pitching appearance of the 2021 season. The start was the first in his career and he struckout six batters and gave up one basehit. Ortiz stayed in the game when the teams identified the batter and came out with one out in the bottom of the 10ththis. He drove a 1-1 throw from ODU’s Aaron Holiday over the left field wall to send the Virginia dugout into a frenzy.
The walk-off home run was the first in Virginia NCAA postseason history and the first walk-off home run in a game in more than eight years.
Ortiz was named the Columbia Regionals Most Outstanding Player after hitting 7-for-21 (.333) with a double, two homeruns and a team-best six RBI in five games. He was 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s game and the home run was his eighth of the year, which put him on a tie for club officials.
Neither team scored in the first five innings of the game and Old Dominion starting pitcher Hunter Gregory took on the first 16 batters he faced. A Logan Michaels (DeForest, Wisconsin) a double in the sixth broke up the perfect game and ended the day for the righthander.
Closer Stephen Schoch (Laurel, Md.) kept Virginia in the ball game and was credited with his fourth win of the year. He threw a season-high 3.1 innings, gave up a earned run and struckout five batters. After scoring the lead ODU run in the eighth, he threw two scoreless frames to help set up the Virginia late-game heroics. Schoch also retired a runner on second base when he got into the game in the seventh to end the inning.
The Cavaliers came from behind twice in the game. Trailing 1-0 in the seventh, Virginia tied the game on an RBI groundout Nic Kent (Charlottesville, Virginia) in the seventh inning. The ground-out was originally a double play allowing Max Cotier (New Milford, Conn.) to score, but the game was judged and Kent was ruled safe.
The reversed call proved crucial, as Kent moved to second base with Alex Tappen (Lower Gwynedd Pa.) at the plate. As the ODU shortstop moved over to cover for the stolen base attempt, Tappen lined a ball through the cleared hole on the left, leaving Kyle Teel (Mahwah, New Jersey) easy to score from third base.
Old Dominion re-took the lead with two runs in the top of the eighth, one of which was unearned. The Cavaliers reacted in the bottom of the eighth when Zack Gelof (Rehoboth Beach, Del.) pulled a lead-off walk. He advanced to second base on a field single by Teel, then to third on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch on ball four to Kent enabled Gelof to come home and tie the game at three.
The NCAA Super Regional against Dallas Baptist will take place at Founders Park in Columbia, SC Game one is scheduled for Saturday (June 12) at noon. Game two will take place on Sunday (June 13) at noon and if necessary, game three will be on Monday (June 14) at 1 pm
additional notes
The Cavaliers had one runner in the first six innings and nine reached base safely on their last three trips to the plate.
Five different Cavaliers were responsible for the seven UVA home runs in the Columbia Regional.
Teel registered his second outfield assist of the season by cutting a runner at home to end the top half in the eighth inning and keep it a one-run game.
Four Virginia-pitchers combined struckout 15 batters, the fourth time in five regional games, UVA has struckout 10 or more. In two games against ODU, UVA-pitchers struckout 39, including a school-record of 24 on Monday.
The Cavaliers have won six games in a row against ODU dating back to 2016.
The final UVA walk-off home run was hit by Kenny Towns in the 2013 ACC Tournament against Florida State.
All-Columbia Regional Team
C: Logan Michaels (UVA)
1B: Jake Faith (UVA)
2B: Carter Trice (ODU)
SS: Nic Kent (UVA)
3B: Zack Faith (UVA)
FROM: Kyle Teel (UVA)
FROM: Elias Flowers (JU)
FROM: Kyle Battle (ODU)
DH: Devin Ortiz (UVA)
P: Brandon Neeck (UVA)
P: Ryne Moore (ODU)
Most Outstanding Player: Devin Ortiz (UVA)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]