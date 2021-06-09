‘Sun brings a smile’: Virat Kohli after resumption of training in Southampton | Cricket News







On Wednesday, Kohli shared a photo with teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill and captioned the post on Twitter as “The sun brings out a smile.” The sun brings a smile @RealShubmanGill @cheteshwar1 https://t.co/lD7u5oXvf2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1623242338000 SOUTHAMPTON: The Indian men’s cricket team has got underway in the run-up to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, and skipper Virat Kohli is ecstatic about the sun shining in the Ageas Bowl.On Wednesday, Kohli shared a photo with teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill and captioned the post on Twitter as “The sun brings out a smile.” The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3, after which every member of the traveling contingent underwent a mandatory three-day hard quarantine.

During the Hampshire Bowl, the players were retested before entering a period of controlled isolation. Tests will be performed regularly during the isolation period. After each negative round of testing, players’ activity is allowed in a progressively increasing fashion, moving from isolation exercise to small group and then larger squad activity, all the while staying within the biosafe location.

Before leaving for England, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri had said the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look into making the WTC final a best-of-three match in the future. and that it could be played as a three-match series.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is already in the UK for their bilateral series against England and the team will move from the ECB’s biosafe environment to the WTC Final bubble on 15 June and will be subject to regular pre- and post-arrival testing. in Southampton.







