



Auburn Football has been active in the transfer market since he hired Bryan Harsin in January and filled out his support staff in the weeks that followed. After finalizing Derek Mason as his defensive coordinator, the pickups on that end of the ball have arguably outperformed the offensive portal gains. That’s not to downplay what Harsin and Mike Bobo have done either. The acquisition of TJ Finley from Baton Rouge gives Bo Nix a plethora of reasons to play his A-game week after week this season, with the former LSU QB being not only the shot in the arm for Nix to improve, but a legitimate threat to stand under the center in week one as well. Not only that, but Central Michigan tracing Jordon Ingram — who many believe had the talent to land a high school Power 5 program — also made its way back to its home state last week as the Mobile resident joined a now-stacked Auburn football RB room headed by Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers. That said, there’s no doubt that the biggest additions to the approach have been made. Just as it has been since Cam Newton left the Plains, it will be the defense that leads the Tigers to the Top 25 as they break through in Harsin’s first year. When requested which transfer would have the greatest impact? next season, Opelika-Auburn News’ Justin Lee named SEC transfer, Donovan Kaufman, as the go-to gridiron gatekeeper in the secondary: Donovan Kaufman, Vanderbilt’s security transfer, returned kicks for the Commodores and could play that role for Auburn there as well. Defensively, it’s easy to see how he could play a commanding role with SEC experience under his belt and having already played for Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason. But right away I saw him contribute in special teams. Kaufman will share the kickoff return duties with Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers based on how Harsin used the two during the A-Day Spring Game. During the season, it might make more sense to bet Kaufman more than the backfield pair to reduce wear and tear. Lee’s colleague, Jordan Hill, had a different name in mind. He believes that Eku Leota — who missed Northwestern’s Citrus Bowl win over Auburn football on New Year’s Day — would be the most notable addition to Mason’s point-prevention group: Leota was Harsin’s first big recruiting win at Auburn, and I predict it will pay off big this fall. He played well under legendary Northwestern defense coordinator Mike Hankwitz in 2020, and despite only playing in eight games, he had 5.5 tackles for loss and a team-high four sacks. For context: Leota’s pocket numbers would have tied Owen Pappoe and Colby Wooden for tops with the Tigers last fall. Adding Leota, who pressured 14.3 percent of his pass-rush snaps last fall, according to College Football Film Room, could be the stretch needed to take the Tigers’ defense over the top. Personally, Leota seems like the safer bet to make an immediate impression. He took up four sacks in a shortened Big 10 season, so the spotlight could often be on him when the Tigers DL overwhelm OL’s opponents this coming season. Anyway, Fly War Eagle hopes this pair can further cement a unity with star power in the secondary and sturdiness in the front seven.

