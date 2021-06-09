Sports
Glamorgan Cricket: Labuschagne ‘excited’ for T20 chance
|Event location: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Thursday 10 June Time:17:30 BST
|Coverage: Live ball-for-ball commentary from BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Bristol via the BBC Sport website, plus match report.
Australian star Marnus Labuschagne is “excited” to play 14 T20 matches for Glamorgan despite missing an international tour.
Labuschagne was barred from traveling from Australia to the West Indies due to logistical issues with travel and quarantine.
He will make his T20 Blast debut for Glamorgan against Gloucestershire on Thursday.
Colin Ingram is likely to replace Michael Neser as a foreign player.
But all three are named in the 14-man roster and Glamorgan can pick two during the tournament based on conditions, form and fitness.
Labuschagne has only played 16 official T20 matches and is looking to add international recognition to his achievements in Test and one-day cricket.
He played for Brisbane Heat in Australia’s Big Bash, beating 59 in a Glamorgan friendly against the Netherlands in 2019.
“I’m excited to play more T20 cricket because it’s something I haven’t done enough of and I want to keep doing more,” said Labuschagne.
“Hopefully it will be very exciting to play 14 games of T20 cricket for Glamorgan and it (beating Lancashire in the Championship) is a nice way for a team to go into the T20s with a bit of confidence,” he told BBC Sport Wales.
“There are a few tweaks to your game (from 50 overs cricket), a little more awareness of where your limit options are.”
After pre-match testing, a fault in one of the floodlights was discovered meaning the start time for the match has been brought forward to 5:30pm BST and the match cannot be played under lights.
A crowd of around 1,000 will be allowed in for the first two T20 matches at Sophia Gardens against Gloucestershire and Essex, with permission from the Welsh government to open later than England.
That rises to 2,892 against Kent Spitfires on Wednesday, June 16.
“It was great to have crowds on the first day against Lancashire (for a pilot project) and it shows how much you miss having fans at the game and how much they mean to us. It’s so nice to be around the world for playing people and hearing the noise of the crowd, even when it’s against you, it’s motivation,” said Labuschagne.
Breakthrough star
While test player Labuschagne has yet to prove himself in T20, 22-year-old Cardiff-born spinner Prem Sisodiya had a breakthrough year in 2019, opening the bowling alley in every game and still proving to be the most economical operator.
“Personally I feel good after a few second team games leading up to the Blast against quite a few first team guys.
“People have seen a little more of me than last year so they know what I’m coming up with but I just enjoy the challenge and hope I can perform as well as last year,” Sisodiya told BBC Sport Wales.
“Opening is, of course, for how I, as a left-hand spinner, bowl into the wicket fairly quickly, knowing which men to (field) out and being flexible against different batters of different strengths.
“We are very confident with Marnus, Col and Neser in the line-up, although not all three can play, and we finished off quite well last year.”
Who is who
Compared to the recent Championship squad, Ingram could replace Neser as one of the overseas players, while Sisodiya, opening batman Nick Selman, sailor Ruaidhri Smith and all-rounder Callum Taylor are all in the frame, and Timm van der Gugten is back from a week with the Netherlands.
“Welcome back to Colin Ingram who has made Glamorgan his second home and it’s fantastic to see Marnus in that three position adding his leg spin to the equation,” said coach Matthew Maynard.
“Prem has been fantastic for us in the role he played last year, he’s had a few hiccups but he’s back and bowls beautifully in the second eleven, as is Ruaidhri Smith, who is back from injury.
“Nick Selman has put himself in a great spot with some remarkable scores (in the seconds), Callum Taylor will be there or close by too.”
Batsmen Billy Root and Joe Cooke are initially missing, while veteran sailor Michael Hogan is unlikely to appear in the short format.
How it works
The Vitality Blast returns this season to a North/South split with nine teams in each group playing 14 games each, ending July 18.
The top four of each will advance to the quarter-finals at the end of August, with the four winners reaching the final day on September 18.
Gloucestershire was the semi-finalist in 2020, winning the Central group despite conceding the double to Glamorgan, who last reached Finals Day in 2017.
Glamorgan (of): Selman, Lloyd, Labuschagne, Ingram, C Cooke, Carlson, Douthwaite, Taylor, Neser, Weigell, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Sisodiya.
Gloucestershire (out): TB.
