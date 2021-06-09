Steamboat girls tennis freshman qualifies for state in number 1 singles





Steamboat Springs High School freshman Evan Quinn is the only member of the Sailors girls’ tennis team to qualify for the state, as she finished second in the 3A Region 8 No. 1 singles bracket. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

As a freshman, Evan Quinn earned the spot as No. 1 singles on the Steamboat Springs High School girls’ tennis team. Although young, she has proven to be a seasoned and talented player, making her way through the short season with more success than not. Quinn and her teammates traveled to Grand Junction to participate in the 3A Region 8 Tournament and had a strong showing, but Quinn was the only one to qualify for the state. In the No. 1 singles semifinal, Quinn trailed 2-5. She fought back to win the set, 7-6. She also dug herself a hole in the second set, trailing 3-0 before coming back to win and earn a spot in the final and thus a spot in the state as the top two in each position qualify for the state. Quinn van Aspen senior Macy Hopkinson fell in the final. In the number 2 singles series, Steamboats Kelsey Norland finished third and at number 3 singles Grace Brice was third. Both will be alternates for the Sailors state tournament. The number 2 doubles team of Amanda Dietrich and Sloane Speer was number 1 in the region going into the tournament, but had a tough draw of opponents. The Sailors pair started the day against Glenwood Springs in the semi-finals as they had a first round bye. Glenwood was very tough, said head coach Eliot Guin. They beat Aspen earlier that year and just played us out of there. So we didn’t get that. Those were the only sailors who attended the regional competitions. For various reasons the number 1 doubles and number 3 doubles pairs were not present. Quinn and any alternates called up to play will travel to Colorado Springs to participate Friday and Saturday. Were excited for her, and overall it was a great season considering the number of players we didn’t have in the regional matches and how young our team was, said Guin. I’m really proud of what we’ve done this year. Quinn is slated to play Ellie Hartman, a junior from St. Marys High School at 9:00 a.m. Thursday in the No. 1 singles bracket. If Quinn continues, you will play the winner of Elle Richardson (University) vs. Blair Francis (St. Marys Academy), players she’s never seen before. If she advances all the way to the semi-finals, which will take place on Friday morning, she could face Aspens Hopkinson again. The 3A No. 1 singles is braced

The team is graduating a few seniors in Ella Chapman and Posy Skov, but the rest of the team are all underclassmen and will return in 2022 with more experience to try and improve their results for 2021. To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

