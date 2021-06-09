Draw is key: Coach Sandeep Gupta’s take on India’s chances in table tennis at Tokyo Olympics | More sports news

NEW DELHI: The historic bronze medal for mixed doubles at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games propped up Indian table tennis to write a memorable Olympic chapter two years later. The Asiad achievement came on the back of an astonishing show at the Commonwealth Games earlier that same year, where India, led by Manika Batra’s two gold medals, finished with a historic eight podium finishes.Now, with the best hopes of the mixed pair of Manika and veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, the eyes of four Indian athletes are on the Olympic draw.Sharath’s fourth Olympic appearance will carry India’s TT flag in Tokyo, where the Indian rowers will compete in three events: Sharath and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (men’s singles), Manika and Sutirtha Mukherjee (women’s singles) and Sharath and Manika (mixed doubles)The qualifiers were confirmed earlier this year at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Doha. Sathiyan and Sutirtha topped their respective groups to make the cut, while Sharath and Manika qualified by finishing as the highest ranked second-placed players in the event.The duo of Sutirtha and Sathiyan will make an Olympic debut, while Manika will make her second appearance at the Games after Rio 2016.Present at the qualifiers in Doha in March was the Dronacharya prize-winner Sandeep Gupta, as part of the coaching staff. It was also the last international competition for the Indian players before the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country.

(Sandeep Gupta receives the Dronacharya Award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind – Twitter Photo)

Gupta, who is credited with making Manika a world champion, is best placed to analyze India’s chances with less than two months to go until the Tokyo Games. Speaking to Timesofindia.com, the Delhi-based coach gave an overview of India’s chances, which he believes will depend heavily on the draw.

MEN’S SINGLES

“At the world level, both Sharath and Sathiyan are performing at the same level. So it’s hard to say who will do better. It all depends on the draw. Sharath recently beat the world number 16 (Patrick Franziska) (on the World Table Tennis Star Contender Series in Doha), Sathiyan had beaten Japan’s Harimoto (Tomokazu, currently No. 4) in the 2019 Asian Championships.

“So it will depend on the draw and the pressure on the match day. We are not worried about players from South America, for example. But Germany, China, Japan and Korea have the best players.”

“Both Sharath and Sathiyan are between 30 and 40 (current world rankings 32 and 38 respectively). The next ranking update will be for the Olympics and the draw will be based on that. That will matter.

Forehand footwork drill on pointCan you count the number of FH topspins in that rally??#sathiyantt https://t.co/Xy4Tsnh2N2 – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Athisathiyantt) 1622792010000

“Our two players are the dark horses and can beat anyone on their day.

“Sharath is an aggressive player, much faster, while Sathiyan is more aggressive with his body language. Sharath’s attacking play is always better while Sathiyan has a better counter attack. Both have different patterns.

“Everyone has a unique style of play, which fits perfectly with these two. So they have to rely on their natural play. You perform better when you rely on something you’ve been doing for years. You can’t create anything new all at once,” Gupta told. TimesofIndia.com.

When preparing for a goal, every day is crucial and every minute counts! Worked on biomechanics and kinetic chai https://t.co/l3Nior7Qrj — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) 1623072130000

WOMEN’S SINGLES

“Sutirtha (world ranking 98) is a deceitful player on the counter-attack. It will certainly help her, but her progress will depend on how she handles the Olympic pressure. But that doesn’t mean she’s a good player.

“Manika (world ranking 62) now has a lot of international experience and also played in the Olympics in Rio. So she would know the Olympic pressure. If she gets opponents to match her game then she can go to any level.”

“I can’t say anything about the reasons for her (Manika’s) drop in the standings, because every player works hard to do well. Now she’s training in a different place (Pune). There may be phases where you have a drop in your ranking, but every player has confidence to go higher.

“Manika’s playing well also depends on the draw and how she handles and uses the pressure of a certain amount of time (during a match).

Watch Asian Games gold medalist and Khel Ratna recipient @manikabatra_TT talk about her trip to #Tokyo2020 and https://t.co/606suYLviH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 1623151363000

“As a coach, you make a plan for a player based on your analysis. But when a player trains in a different place, the coach plans in that place in a way that the player can do better. So everyone has a different strategy.” I can’t say anything about that.

“Whatever I planned for her (Manika) during her stay with me (until 2019), she hit her peak: medals at the Commonwealth Games and then the mixed doubles medal (with Sharath) at the Asian Games. was the coach when they defeated the team from North Korea (in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Asian Games) She pushed through and gave Sharath the 50:50 balance which helped us win that medal It was a positive sign Gupta said in conversation with TimesofIndia.com.

MIXED DOUBLE GAME

“The odds are high and only 16 pairs will compete in the mixed doubles. If they (Sharath and Manika) play well on their day, then the chances of winning a medal will increase after winning two matches.

“Because of Manika, Sharath got the advantage of playing with (a partner who) uses the odd rubber (Manika uses a studded rubber). International men’s players are less likely to play with (a partner who) uses the odd rubber. International players are in practice against the foreign rubber, so if Manika’s shot with that rubber leads to a weak response from the opponent, Sharath can take advantage with an offensive shot.

Really happy to have qualified in mixed doubles for the Tokyo Olympics. Thanks everyone for all the support and https://t.co/E2VMkleZFH — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) 1616236285000

“If you take the lead at the start, your confidence will increase. If you capitalize on that, it will benefit you. Sharath is a great batter and has made a good combination with Manika.

“They defeated the number 8 Korean couple in the world (Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jneon in the final of the Asian Olympic qualifiers).

“Overall, our players are in good shape. If we can get close to a medal, it will be a great achievement for Indian table tennis to move in the right direction,” Gupta concluded.