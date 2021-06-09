Penn State goes to NCAA Outdoor Championships





EUGENE, Or. Penn State’s track & field team will take the biggest podium in the university’s running track this week as seven Nittany Lions will compete in the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the University of Oregon. The competition kicks off on Wednesday with four members of the Penn State men’s team in action on the first day of the meet. Noah Swaby will enter the competition first, kicking off the first of two days in the men’s decathlon with the men’s 100-meter dash starting at 4 p.m. It will be his second NCAA Championship appearance as he qualified as a freshman in 2019. Two of Penn State’s pitchers will also compete on Wednesday, if Tyler Merkley and Mark Porter will participate in the men’s hammer throw and men’s javelin finals respectively. Merkley will make his second collegiate appearance at the NCAA Championships as he qualified as a freshman at Kent State University in 2019. He claimed silver at the Big Ten Championship in the hammer throw in May. Two weeks after winning the Big Ten Javelin Championship, Mark Porter will make his second appearance in the NCAA Championships as a Nittany Lion. He finished 13th and claimed second-team All-American honors in 2019. Evan Dorenkamp will represent Penn State on the track Wednesday and compete in the men’s 800-meter semifinals at 9:44 p.m. ET. Dorenkamp set a personal best of 1:49.11 during the NCAA East Regional Preliminaries to qualify for the event. He will become Penn State’s ninth 800m Men’s All-American since 2009. Former NCAA Indoor 800m Champion Danae Rivers will participate in her 10th NCAA Championship meeting when she takes to the track on Thursday in the 1500 meter semifinals. Rivers posted a season best 4:12.81 to win her heat at the NCAA East Preliminaries to qualify for this week’s game. She will compete at 9:56 p.m. ET on Thursday with the chance to advance to Saturday’s finals. The men’s competition ends on Friday, when former national indoor weight throwing champion David Lucas takes part in the final discus throw. Lucas became the first Penn State athlete to win the Big Ten Men’s Discus Champion this season, achieving a season-best throw of 60.77 m (199-4) during the NCAA East Preliminaries to qualify for the final event this week. The kick-off on Friday will also be the women’s heptathlon, when Big Ten Heptathlon Champion Maddie Holmberg will begin her final meeting in blue and white. Holmberg became Penn State’s first heptathlon champion since 2016 at last month’s conference. Both athletes will return to the NCAA Outdoor Championships as Holmberg competed in the 2018 meet and Lucas competed in the 2016-2018 meet. Penn State could potentially have two athletes competing on the final day of Saturday’s meet, with Holmberg closing out the women’s heptathlon and Rivers potentially competing in the women’s 1500m final. LIVE RESULTS | CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL TV: ESPN2/ESPNU

LIVE STREAM: ESPN+ PENN STATE EVENT SCHEDULE: Wednesday 9 June:

5:30 PM – Hammer throw final ( Tyler Merkley )

9:15 PM – Javelin Throw Final ( Mark Porter )

21:44 – 800m Semifinals ( Evan Dorenkamp )

All Day – Men’s Decathlon ( Noah Swaby ) Thursday 10 June

21:56 – 1500m Semifinals ( Danae Rivers )

All Day – Men’s Decathlon ( Noah Swaby ) Friday 11 June

19:35 – Discus final throw ( David Lucas )

9:14 pm – final 800m ( Evan Dorenkamp )**

All Day – Women’s Heptathlon ( Maddie Holmberg ) Saturday June 12

18:11 – 1500m Final ( Danae Rivers )**

All Day- Women’s Heptathlon ( Maddie Holmberg ) All times Eastern

**Pending Qualification







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos