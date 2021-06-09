Sehwag, Sanjay Bangar launch cricket coaching app Cricuru





Bombay: Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar have now donned the entrepreneurial cap as they take the wave from online learning to cricket with the launch of

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar have now donned the entrepreneurial cap as they take the wave from online learning to cricket with the launch of criticality , a cricket coaching app. Cricuru, a subscription-based video learning platform, will also provide artificial intelligence (AI)-based feedback for batting, as well as direct consultation with cricketers such as Brian Lara, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Muttiah Muralitharan. The developers have roped in 33 former and current players from around the world for a one-time fee plus revenue sharing to create over 6,000 minutes of cricket lessons available on subscription.

It is not possible for everyone who has a dream of playing for the country to access a good cricket infrastructure and develop their game. And there we felt the gap needed to be bridged, Bangar told ET. With the development of technology and everyone who has smartphones, it is now possible that such content can be delivered even in rural areas where people can watch and learn,” he said. Developed with an investment of about Rs 30 crore, the application will mainly rely on subscriptions for revenue, but the company is also open to sponsorship further down the road, Sehwag said. Investors and venture capitalists were very excited to put their money into this venture, but selling a stock so early would have resulted in a lower valuation, Sehwag said. That is the advantage of playing IPL (India Premier League) that I could invest in such a startup. That the founders knew that other cricketers were helping to control development costs, he said. The application will continue to add more cricketers to the library and will also include AI-based feedback for bowling, wicket-keeping and fielding, Bangar said. There are also plans to include expert tutorials on other aspects of cricket such as umpiring, physiotherapy and analysis, he said. While Bangar focused on creating the content related to technique and nuances of gameplay, Sehwag focused on creating content around the mindset a player needs to develop in order to continue playing at the highest level of the competition.









