5 players who have a lot to prove in summer training sessions

With the Texas football program now fully in the middle of summer conditioning/workouts, with some new entrants joining the team, things are rolling less than 100 days from the start of the 2021 regular season. to open the regular season at home on September 4 against Louisiana.

That will be the second time that new head coach Steve Sarkisian takes to the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for some kind of game action with this program. The first was during the spring football game on April 24.

Plus, summer workouts aren’t usually a time of the off season that gets a lot of hype in the media. Since there’s no real contact practice or game action in the middle of the off-season, that makes sense.

Summer training sessions could separate the few from the many for Texas football in 2021

But there are still some looming storylines that will be important to keep an eye on for the rest of the summer months. Texas must prepare their boys for the 2021 season under an all-new coaching staff. And this is the second year in a row that the Longhorns have essentially handed over the entire coaching staff.

Last season, former head coach Tom Herman stayed in his position, but much of the staff around him changed.

Now Sark will try to take this program to new heights and do what Herman couldn’t. That job for Sark is something that started in winter practice more than four months ago and will continue throughout the off-season.

With that in mind, here’s a look at five Longhorns players who have a lot to prove in summer practice.