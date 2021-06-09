Yelm Boys Tennis Team ends strong after mixed season





By Daniel Warn /[email protected] The Yelm High School boys finished their tennis season 5-3 after playing every team in the league twice. In the final game of the season, the Tornadoes defeated Timberline 3-2. “The two we lost (to Timberline), we won three sets, so we did pretty well against them,” said coach Mike McClellan. There wasn’t such a strong turnout compared to years before, McClellan said, but there were still plenty of athletes to compete. “Our top player is Oliver Busina,” he said. “He has grown physically and he has played a lot of time off-season.” Busina only lost a few good games to a Capital player against whom he spends a lot of time off-season in club matches. The leading doubles team, Hunter Cayford and Thomas Smith, also lost to Capital alone. And Jacob Hensley was another standout player who took second place in singles for the team. The Tornados will only lose two seniors this year, so it will go almost intact next season, with all the top athletes returning. “I don’t think I had a favorite game,” McClellan said, though he emphasized the games against River Ridge, where the Tornadoes split their forays, winning the first league and losing the second. Despite COVID-19 related setbacks, McClellan said he is proud of how hard the guys have worked all season. “We saw a lot of progress with the guys who did come out,” he said. “I thought those who could stay active all season were making good progress. The problem is we ran into some issues with COVID and some kids had to sit out for a few weeks until the last game.” McClellan said the boys had a lot going on this year besides tennis, with distance learning and the transition to the hybrid model — external stress weighing on the athletes. In a community like Yelm, he said, boys often learn tennis for the first time in high school. “To be a rural community that doesn’t have many families who love tennis has been challenging because there are so many new kids who have never played tennis,” McClellan said. “But that’s also nice, because you see a lot of progress.” Overall, the coach is happy that the kids got the chance to participate this season. “My overall opinion (about the season) is that it’s great that we got to play, but it’s actually a bit of an odd season because there was no post-season to go to and we played the whole season in about seven weeks.” McClellan said. “But the fact that they were allowed to play at all after all this COVID stuff was good.”







