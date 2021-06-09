Sports
Adam Davies reveals F1 game helping Wales prepare for Euro 2020 success
Adam Davies has revealed how getting to grips with the Formula 1 game on Playstation has put Wales players on track for Euro 2020 success.
Robert Pages’ team checked into their base in Baku on Monday evening and the hotel overlooks part of the city center circuit used for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix the previous day.
But it’s the video version of the race that several Welsh players have been introduced to, as the usual distraction at major tournaments of pool, darts and table tennis has faded into the background for now.
About eight or nine of us have wheels for it and set up our own little Grand Prix, said Stoke goalkeeper Davies.
Were all in different rooms and can connect to one lobby.
We also played the Baku course and it was fun, really good.
David Brooks is very fast, and it’s a bit annoying because I’m probably the second best of everyone.
If Brooksys is behind me, I know he’s going to catch up with me. Big Kieffer Moore is the worst player I’ve ever seen on it. It’s too big for the car!
Davies is also in charge of the squads’ disc jockey duties for the matches, as mixing tunes is a personal hobby.
I’ve had the last job in the last few years, Davies said.
I put on some mixes and some good tunes to get the guys ready for the game.
It’s quite housey, very cheerful. I have a few decks at home because a friend of mine helped me in them.
It took me a few years to get used to it. But it’s something I do in my spare time, I love it.
Danny Ward is the favorite to win the goalkeepers race and start in Saturday’s Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland.
The Leicester goalkeeper was preferred over 95-times capped Wayne Hennessey and Davies for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and the Czech Republic.
Davies got his chance when he replaced the injured Hennessey in the Nations League win over Bulgaria in October.
But the 28-year-old suffered a knee injury in November and didn’t return to Stoke until mid-March.
Suffering that injury was a kick in the teeth, Davies said. But I came back before the end of the season and that served me well for this tournament.
There is a real buzz around the place and an excitement to start now.
The competition between the three of us has been good and whoever calls on it gets the support to do the job of the other two.
