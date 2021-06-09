Cricket Australia Announces Appointment of Greg Rowell as Director | Cricket





The board of directors of Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday the appointment of its new director, Greg Rowell, from June 10. Greg’s nomination has been unanimously approved by the presidents of the State and Territory Cricket Associations and the CA Board and Nominations Committee. A former first-class cricketer for New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania, Rowell played 46 matches between 1989 and 1999, taking 147 wickets. A long right arm pace bowler, Rowell was a member of the one-day Australian ‘A’ team that famously played against Australia in a World Series final in 1994-95. Rowell represented Queensland for eight years, including playing in the 1997-98 Mercantile Mutual Cup championship team. ALSO READ – ICC Test Rankings: Conway, Southee set personal bests, Indians remain stable “I am honored to be elected to the Cricket Australia Board and look forward to serving the cricket community in my role. Cricket is incredibly important to me and I understand the respected position and influence it has in Australian society. It is more important than ever is protecting the future of cricket, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members on how we can continue to grow the women’s game and reinvest in grassroots cricket,” Rowell said in an official release. Following his first-class career, Rowell won the Peter Burge Medal as the best and fairest first-class player in Brisbane in 2002-03 before retiring from Premier Cricket at the Western Suburbs District Cricket Club after claiming the 2004-05 premiership. Since then, Rowell has been a loyal servant to Western Suburbs and has served on the committee since 2002, including more than seven years as president. Within the wider sports community, Rowell founded multi-sports manager Chelmer Sports Inc and was director of the Queensland Cricketers’ Club. Rowell, a lawyer by profession with both a Bachelor of Public Administration from the University of Canberra and a Bachelor of Law (Hons) from the University of Queensland, is a director and founder of the commercial law firm of RowelLegal Pty Ltd. John Harnden AM, Chairman of the CA Nomination Committee, said: “We are fortunate to have someone with Greg’s experience in elite and community cricket to join the Cricket Australia Board. As a director nominated through Queensland Cricket, Greg has an understanding of community sport and local infrastructure development will provide the CA board with critical experience as we continue to enhance our commitment to reinvesting the foundation of our game.”

