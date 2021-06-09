Outlet labels these two Vols as key to the 2021 season





Given that Tennessee football has hired Josh Heupel with a strike in mind, producing returning offensive talent will be key to the Vols in 2021. So will players in the trenches and in the skill positions. Last week, 247Sports named wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and offensive lineman Jerome Carvin as two Vols who will be key to the season. Brad Crawford Listed Hyatt as an X Factor for the season. Sam Marsdale mentioned Carvin as a player who has to grow. With the departures of Josh Palmer and Brandon Johnson, Hyatt’s name makes sense, given that the 6’0 175-pound sophomore showed flashes for Tennessee football last year and was once a four-star South Carolina recruit. This is what Crawford wrote about him. He will have to be a focal point as a sophomore on Josh Heupel’s balanced spread-look offensive. Not only can Hyatt take a top of a defense when given the chance, but he can also make things happen within a unit that is a little unsure of its playmakers at the moment. Like a true freshman, Hyatt appeared in all 10 games and had one start. The graduate of Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, SC had 20 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns along with a hasty try for three yards. This year, Velus Jones Jr. the go-to receiver as a senior, but Hyatt could lead the way for the breakout star in the passing game. Carvin is now entering his senior year. One of Jeremy Pruitt’s first commitments, a four-star from Cordova High School in Memphis, Tennessee as part of the 2018 class, the 6’5′ 313-pound versatile blocker has a lot of experience playing at this level. Marsdale quoted an article from last month by Patrick Brown of GoVols247 naming Carvin as Trey Smith’s replacement to defend his case. With experience in every game since his first season and 17 career starts, all on hold, there is certainly a case for him to be the man to replace Smith. He and Cade Mays could keep the interior going together as the tackles develop. What’s interesting about the players on this list is the fact that neither writer named a quarterback. That makes sense, though, because there’s confidence that the quarterback, whoever he is, will just be an extension of Heupel in this system, so line development and skill players are more important to Tennessee football this season.

