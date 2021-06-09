Wilson twins Alexa and Olivia Monos choose to play tennis at Smith College | high school sports





From swimming to dancing, twins Olivia and Alexa Monos have tried just about everything. One thing Wilson’s seniors haven’t tried is to go it alone. And they’re not going to start now. The Monos twins expect to be together for at least the next four years as they continue their education and tennis career at Smith College, a women’s liberal arts college in Northampton, Massachusetts, which plays at the Division III level. “I think we’ve always thought of getting together,” said Olivia Monos. “If I came in somewhere and she didn’t, I just wouldn’t go there.” Even after a late start in tennis, the Monos twins have been the top two players on the Wilson High School team for the past two seasons. Alexa played at number 1 and Olivia at number 2. Last fall, the Monos sisters teamed up in the postseason in doubles and reached the BCIAA semifinals and qualified for the Class 3A District 3 Championships. It was quite an achievement as they only started playing competitive tennis at the beginning of their first year and had to compete against many players who started the game at a much younger age. “We never realized how technical tennis was until we played a few hours every day,” said Alexa Monos. “We played at a lot of tennis clubs. It changed from year to year.” The sports the Monos girls played also changed regularly. They swam in the Wilson Age Group program for four years and tried water polo in high school. They ran on the Wilson West Middle School track and field team for two years and ran across the county as eighth graders. They also danced for the Berks Ballet Theater Conservatory of Dance and Yocum Institute for Arts Education. “We did a lot of sports when we were younger,” said Olivia Monos. “We liked how you could strategize in tennis. It was very different from the other sports we did.” It also gave the close sisters a chance to really come together on the field when playing doubles. “We’re very close, so it’s probably important to spend the next four years together,” said Alexa Monos.

