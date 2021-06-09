Sports law and business jobs





Founded in 1926, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is the governing body of table tennis with 226 member associations in the world. The ITTF annually oversees the organization of World Championships and several other world title events. Annually, about 120 international tournaments are sanctioned by the ITTF. Its main function is to direct and develop the sport for the benefit of more than thirty million competitive players in all parts of the world. Table tennis is an Olympic and Paralympic sport and is featured in the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as most multisport games. Applications are now welcomed by experienced sports ethics professionals and other sports integrity experts to join the ITTF Ethics Commission. The Ethics Committee will play a pivotal role in ensuring that various table tennis parties, such as ITTF, its Affiliates, Affiliates, World Table Tennis, the ITTF Foundation, and their officers, officers, employees and relevant third parties operate consistently with the Principles of good governance and ethics. In particular, the Ethics Committee oversees the implementation of the Code of Ethics. In light of the ongoing changes in the ITTF governance system, such as the recent establishment of the ITTF Integrity Unit, the Ethics Committee is envisioned to take on a broader role within sports integrity that goes beyond ethics and includes areas such as manipulation competition, anti-doping, sports governance, athlete protection and anti-harassment. To this end, the Ethics Committee may assume the responsibilities described above and as amended in the future, and may be renamed as appropriate. Therefore, candidates for a position on the Ethics Committee should keep the above in mind. Positions Three (3) positions for the Ethics Committee, including one (1) position for the chairman. Term The term for all Ethics Committee members is 4 years or until new members are appointed at a meeting of the ITTF Board of Directors (whichever is earlier). Qualifications of the Chairman of the ITTF Ethics Committee A qualified lawyer;

Speaks fluent English; and

Has at least 10 years of professional legal experience in sports ethics, sports governance, sports integrity, match manipulation, anti-doping, competition, officiating, athlete protection, anti-harassment or other relevant fields in table tennis or sports in general. Qualifications for members of the ITTF Ethics Committee Has good working skills in English; and

Has significant experience in sports ethics, sports governance, sports integrity, match manipulation, anti-doping, competition, officiating, athlete protection, anti-harassment or other relevant fields in table tennis or sports in general. Responsibilities of the ITTF Ethics Committee Defining and updating a framework of ethical principles, including a Code of Ethics, based on the values ​​and principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter, of which the said Code is an integral part;

to refer any complaints regarding non-respect of such ethical principles, including violations of the Code of Ethics, to the ITTF Integrity Unit;

publishing and presenting an annual report on its activities to the annual general meeting; and

subject to future reforms, to oversee the ITTF Integrity Unit and its roles and responsibilities in accordance with the ITTF Handbook and the ITTF Integrity Regulations. Independence When appointed, no chairperson or member of the ITTF Ethics Commission and their immediate family members may: hold an official position in ITTF, an ITTF member association or an ITTF associated organization; and

have a material business relationship with ITTF, an ITTF member association or an ITTF associate organization, during their tenure as a member of the ITTF Ethics Commission and for four years prior to their first appointment. Registration procedure The application period is from June 5, 2021 to July 5, 2021.

Fill in your application on https://www.ittf.com/Careers within the application period.

Eligible candidates will be reviewed by the ITTF Nomination Committee, in accordance with ITTF Election and Nomination Rules, and are expected to be appointed by the ITTF Board of Directors by September 2021.

The term of office of the members of the ITTF Ethics Committee, according to the statutes of the ITTF, coincides with that of the Executive Committee.

