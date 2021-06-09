Sports
Best Potential NBA Finals Matchups
The NBA championship field is wide open to the remaining contenders with LeBron James and Stephen Curry at home. So which teams present the best possible matchup to watch? The Crossover makes their selections.
Howard Beck: Nuggets vs. Bucks
Give me Nuggets vs. Bucks. I’m dead serious. I know, I know, basketball fans — and the NBA and its broadcast partners — probably all want Nets-Clippers, with all that dazzling star power and all those eyeballs from the country’s two biggest media markets. And it was sure to be a compelling series. But I want to see the smaller markets break through.
I want to believe – and certainly those teams want their fans to believe – that you can build a contender in today’s NBA without drawing superstars into a free agency. Milwaukee, Utah and Denver can’t get a KD-Kyrie pair, or commit the Kawhi-Paul George coup (not to mention LeBron and Anthony Davis). That option isn’t available outside of New York, LA, and maybe a few other places.
But the Bucks, Jazz and Nuggets have built deep, talented teams through clever drafting, developing, trading and (less flashy) signings. It would be good for the league, and about two dozen bases, to see the non-glamor teams break through.
Michael Pina: Clippers vs. nets
Clippers vs. Nets is the most convincing match-up because it may be close to the Nets. Not only do the Clippers have enough individual defenders to engage the perimeter and remain isolated against the Brooklyn three-headed monster (assuming James Harden is healthy by then), but they can deploy those units without sacrificing anything to the other side. Their attack is built to go toe-to-toe against an all-in-one scheme. The Clippers don’t have a third attacking star, but they do have enough opportunity to destroy the Brooklyn defenses. Kevin Durant vs. Paul George vs. Kyrie Irving vs. Kawhi Leonard vs. James Harden vs… Reggie Jackson? Sign me up.
Ben Pickman: Nets vs. suns
Pre-season predictions aside, it’s hard not to pick the Nets to represent the East when answering this question. Every time they step on the floor, their incredible talent is displayed, even as the team continues to tackle health issues. Plus, there’s a reason why seemingly every corner around the franchise has been dissected all season; the intrigue that surrounds them is endless. In many ways Phoenix was able to present their strongest opponent in the final. The Suns have the NBA’s best record since January 28, and their depth, especially in guard and wing positions, could pose problems for Brooklyn, as it did for the Lakers. And after Phoenix made its first appearance in the NBA since 2009-2010, the home crowd seems to be starving for success, judging by the non-stop televised energy.
Elizabeth Swinton: Nets vs. Jazz
It might not be the flashiest matchup out there, but Nets vs. Jazz is arguably one of the most competitive. Utah is the only remaining Western Conference team to beat Brooklyn in the regular season, and with the Nets almost completely healthy and showing their dominance in the playoffs, the two teams could be well-matched in the finals. Donovan Mitchell was crying, as was Kevin Durant during James Harden’s absence. Each team’s defense will be put to the test against the best offenses, giving a good chance of a long and entertaining run between the two when they meet in the final.
Michael Shapiro: Nets vs. suns
Perhaps a Nets-Suns Finals wouldn’t be a seven-game classic, but as Brooklyn continues to cruise, there isn’t necessarily a massive matchup looming in early July. With that in mind, I will side with Phoenix as the team I most want to see compete against the Big Three of the Nets. Chris Paul deserves his time in the spotlight of the finals, and Devin Booker’s profile across the country could get a serious boost if he can endure the most terrifying offense in the history of the competition. If Deandre Ayton can dominate the paint, this series may last more than five games.
I’m starting to think that a Nets championship is basically a fait accompli, especially if Harden can take his time and rest during the Eastern Conference semifinals. Anyway, if we’re going to crown Brooklyn, it would be a worthy consolation to give Paul his due.
Robin Lundberg: Nets vs. suns
With LeBron and Curry eliminated, the star power of the Nets would add some much-needed big names to the final and give many fans a rooting interest, assuming most would hope they lose. Meanwhile, the Suns would be an athletic and fun counterpart to team up with and kick-start CP3’s added storyline for its first NBA championship against a juggernaut super team. Of all the remaining possible combinations, both from a basketball and narrative standpoint, I think Nets-Suns would shine brightest on the biggest stage in the league.
