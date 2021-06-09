LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction today: fantasy cricket tips for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match





Fantasy cricket tips for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match. | Photo credit: AP After COVID-19 caused the tournament to be halted halfway through, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) finally returns on Wednesday evening. The first match at the resumption of the tournament will be a battle between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. While the other four teams in the league have played five games each, these two have a game on their hands with just four games played. Both along with Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi are equal on points with six points each and separated only on the net run rate. In what is an extremely exciting battle, the winner of today’s game has the chance to climb to the top of the table. After this, each team in the tournament has only five games left to play, so there’s no room for complacency for either team. The tournament postponement is a blessing in disguise for Lahore Qalandars, who will now have Rashid Khan’s services available for the entire tournament. According to the original schedule, he had to leave the tournament after two matches to join the Afghan national team. So far, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammed Hafeez are their top scorers in the competition with 189 and 181 runs respectively in four matches. Shaheen Afridi was extremely lethal with the ball taking nine wickets to date, making him the second highest wicket taker in the league. Islamabad United has been given a boost of its own by securing the services of Usman Khawaja during the replacement design. Unfortunately, their top scorer in the competition, Alex Hales will not be available for the UAE stage. They have a formidable bowling attack led by Hasan Ali who has taken six wickets in four matches so far against an impressive economy of 5.56. My Dream11 for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United meeting R Nazir, F Zaman, A Ali, S Akhtar, M Hafeez (C), F Ashraf, S Khan, S Afridi, H Ali, H Rauf, Rashid Khan (VC) Lahore Qalandars likely to play 11 Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Callum Ferguson, Zeeshan Ashraf, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal Islamabad United likely to play 11 Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed Selections: Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi , Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir , Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer







