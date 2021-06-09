Sports
Tanzania: Prime Minister sees light in physical education
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called for the inclusion of physical education at all levels of education in the country.
The prime minister said the move will stimulate creativity, solidarity and strengthen unity and health among the students.
Mr Majaliwa said this yesterday in his opening speech of the Inter-Primary and Secondary School Games (Umitashumta) and (Umisseta) respectively at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara.
Prime Minister Majaliwa said inter-school events are important for the country as the games have historically been a breeding ground to track down a crop of talented athletes in various sports disciplines.
He said the games have a number of benefits, including helping children build confidence, become more creative in studies and daily activities.
Prime Minister Majaliwa is urging all participants to take the event seriously as it is a place where stars are cared for.
He gave examples of some Tanzanian athletes, who have become stars through the two events, such as Mbwana Samatta, the captain of the national team, who exercises his profession at Fenerbahçe SK, a Turkish top-class player, Kelvin John, who is also abroad and former NBA star Hasheem Thabeet.
He added that teacher colleges across the country should strengthen sports education courses to enable every graduate to develop coaching skills, to create as many professional trainers in the country as possible, who will use their knowledge in promoting and developing talents from the grassroots to the highest level.
“To scout, develop and nurture new and best talents in sports and arts, it is a must to strengthen and improve the training of sports and arts trainers and training facilities at all levels of education, from the grassroots to the higher levels – primary, secondary and higher education institutions,” he said.
He said each level was vital in building a better and strong foundation in the development process of sports and arts as they go hand in hand.
“This is why in developed countries, most of the athletes who shine in various games like the Commonwealth, the Olympics are from colleges and universities.”
In addition, the Prime Minister instructed the authorities responsible for regulating sports in schools to ensure that Umisseta and Umitashumta are held annually as planned, and urged them to find alternative ways to find more partners to support these to fund games.
The prime minister further urged young people to refrain from actions that would jeopardize their dreams in study and sports, such as drug use, laziness and absenteeism from school.
For his part, Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister Innocent Bashungwa said they will continue to implement President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s guidelines aimed at discovering and nurturing talents.
The Deputy Minister in the Office of the President, Regional Administration and Local Governments, David Silinde, noted that Umitashumta and Umisseta games will be beneficial and productive for the country.
The opening of this year’s event was colored by various types of entertainment, including a lineup of decorated Bongo Fleva performers – Peter Msechu, Bakari Katuti (Beka Fleva), Linah Sanga, Mzee Yusufu and Dula Makabila.
According to the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the President, Regional Administration and Local Governments, Riziki Shemdoe, the matches will involve at least 7,400 participants from both mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.
He further noted that: Umitashumta will run from June 6 to 19, 2021, while Umisseta will start from June 19 to July 3, 2021.
About 3,600 participants from the regions of mainland Tanzania will participate in Umitashumta games, while at least 3,800 participants from the regions of mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar will participate in Umisseta games.
The Secretary-General outlined the sports disciplines set up for the games, such as football, korfball, volleyball, handball, table tennis, athletics, choir and dance.
For basketball, he said it’s about high schools for boys and girls. The matches will take place at four different locations.
The locations are Nagawanda Sijaona, Mtwara Teachers College (TTC Normal), Vocational Teachers’ College known as Mwasandube and Mtwara Vocational Secondary School Grounds.
