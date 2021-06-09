Sports
Pakistani Salman Butt Eyes New Cricket Career as Match Referee
Spoiled Pakistani batsman Salman Butt wants to resume his cricket career. This time as a match referee. Butt, along with 48 other cricketers, took part in an online level-1 course for the umpires and match officials. The event was organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and kicked off on Monday. It is part of the PCB initiative to increase employment for former Pakistani cricketers. Former pacesetter Abdul Rauf, who had represented Pakistan in eight international matches, was also part of the plan.
Former all-rounder Bilal Asif was another well-known name in the program. Asif had played five Tests and three ODIs for Pakistan. According to a report published in a Pakistani newspaperNews International, as many as 350 people took part in the course. And all contenders will be taught about the basic rules, regulations and laws of the game for umpires. Then they undergo written tests, fitness tests before appearing for interviews. Upon completion of the program, participants will be eligible to serve in the club and school level competitions.
Moving on to Butts’ cricket career, things took a disastrous turn after he was involved in a gambling scam along with Mohammad Asif and Mohammed Amir during a Test match between England and Pakistan at Lords in August 2010. He was later banned from competitive cricket for ten years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He was also sentenced to 30 months in prison by the Southwark Crown Court for conspiracy to accept corrupt payments and cheating.
Prior to his demise, Butt had a successful career with the Pakistan national team. He even drew comparisons to the veteran Pakistani great Saeed Anwar.
Butt played 33 Tests and 78 ODIs games for his country, scoring 1,889 and 2,725 runs respectively. He had also registered 11 hundred and 27 fifties for Pakistan in international cricket. The 36-year-old played 24 T20Is and scored 595 points.
Get all the IPL news and cricket score here
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]