Pakistani Salman Butt Eyes New Cricket Career as Match Referee

Spoiled Pakistani batsman Salman Butt wants to resume his cricket career. This time as a match referee. Butt, along with 48 other cricketers, took part in an online level-1 course for the umpires and match officials. The event was organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and kicked off on Monday. It is part of the PCB initiative to increase employment for former Pakistani cricketers. Former pacesetter Abdul Rauf, who had represented Pakistan in eight international matches, was also part of the plan.

Former all-rounder Bilal Asif was another well-known name in the program. Asif had played five Tests and three ODIs for Pakistan. According to a report published in a Pakistani newspaperNews International, as many as 350 people took part in the course. And all contenders will be taught about the basic rules, regulations and laws of the game for umpires. Then they undergo written tests, fitness tests before appearing for interviews. Upon completion of the program, participants will be eligible to serve in the club and school level competitions.

Moving on to Butts’ cricket career, things took a disastrous turn after he was involved in a gambling scam along with Mohammad Asif and Mohammed Amir during a Test match between England and Pakistan at Lords in August 2010. He was later banned from competitive cricket for ten years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He was also sentenced to 30 months in prison by the Southwark Crown Court for conspiracy to accept corrupt payments and cheating.

Prior to his demise, Butt had a successful career with the Pakistan national team. He even drew comparisons to the veteran Pakistani great Saeed Anwar.

Butt played 33 Tests and 78 ODIs games for his country, scoring 1,889 and 2,725 runs respectively. He had also registered 11 hundred and 27 fifties for Pakistan in international cricket. The 36-year-old played 24 T20Is and scored 595 points.

