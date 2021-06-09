Shaw Named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American





COLLEGE PARK, Md. Maryland Freshman Second Baseman Matthew Shaw was named to the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team, the publication announced on Wednesday. Shaw’s sensational freshman year helped the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017, reaching the Greenville Regional Finals. The Brimfield, Massachusetts native led the team and ranked first among all of the Big Ten freshmen in batting average, hitting .332 in the spring. Also a one-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week (5/25), Shaw’s 16 doubles led the team and finished second in the conference, while also leading the team and taking second in the league in hits (61). Shaw hit seven home runs and stole seven bases, finishing fourth and fifth for the team, respectively. Two of the freshman’s home runs came on the biggest podium of the season, crushing home runs six and seven in back-to-back at bats in the Greenville Regional Final against No. 12 East Carolina. The utility-man sometimes played third base, left field and second base in his rookie campaign, settled in and started the last 15 games of the spring at second base, where his season began to blossom. Shaw becomes the 21st terrapin in program history to be acclaimed across America and the 11th in the past eight seasons. Maryland has now had an All-American or freshman All-American in each of the last eight seasons. Maryland All Americans since 2014

Matthew Shaw 2021 (freshmen)

Sean Burke 2020 (freshmen)

Maxwell Costes 2020, 2019 (freshmen)

Nick Dunn 2018, 2016 (freshman)

Tyler Blohm – 2017 (freshmen)

Brian Shaffer 2017

Marty Costes 2016 (freshman)

Kevin Martyr 2015

Kevin Smith 2015 (freshman)

Mike Shawaryn 2015, 2014 (freshman)

Brandon Lowe 2015, 2014 (freshman) -Terps-







