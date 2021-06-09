Sports
Class A individual state boys tennis tournament preview: Lourdes’ Veldic gets number 2 seed
CLASS ONE STATE INDIVIDUAL TENNIS
When: Thursday and Friday.
True: St Cloud Tech and St Cloud Apollo.
Section 1A Qualifications: In singles, Rochester Lourdes sophomore Marjan Veldic is the number 2 seed and Winona Cotter senior Ian Modjeski is the number 5 seed. Veldic defeated Modjeski 6-4, 6-1 in the section final. Veldic is 15-2 overall, Modjeski 15-4. Modjeski also reached the state as a sophomore.
In doubles, Rochester Lourdes senior Jonathan Onigkeit and junior Freddie Suhler are the number 3 seed. Lourdes juniors Ethan Leeser and Easton Blissenbach are unplaced. Onigkeit/Suhler defeated Leeser/Blissenbach 6-4, 6-1 in the section final. Onigkeit was second in 2019, along with since-graduate Thomas Eckel. Last year there was no state tournament due to the pandemic. This is Onigkeits’ third trip to the individual state tournament.
The favourites: Brecks Clayton Haberman is the number 1 seed in singles. He is 16-4 overall. Haberman has been ranked #1 in the state all season. Veldic has a strong chance of meeting him in the final. He is the No. 2 seed and ranks third in the state. No. Waseca’s 2-ranked Charlie Huttemier lost 6-3, 6-4 in the Section 1A semifinals to Cotters Modjeski.
In doubles, the top class is Breck senior Ishan Nadkarni and junior Zach Piehl. The No. 2 seed is St. Paul Academy seniors Liam Lynch and Luka Shaker-Check. Nadkarni is ranked #4 in the state in singles. Shaker-Check is in fifth place.
Thursday action: The first round in singles and doubles starts at 8 a.m. and the quarter-finals at 12 noon. Singles are at St. Cloud Tech. The first round of the doubles is at St. Cloud Apollo and the quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech.
Friday action: Semi-finals are at 8am, finals and third place at 11:30am for singles and doubles. It’s all at St. Cloud Tech.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]