Class A individual state boys tennis tournament preview: Lourdes’ Veldic gets number 2 seed

When: Thursday and Friday.

True: St Cloud Tech and St Cloud Apollo.

Section 1A Qualifications: In singles, Rochester Lourdes sophomore Marjan Veldic is the number 2 seed and Winona Cotter senior Ian Modjeski is the number 5 seed. Veldic defeated Modjeski 6-4, 6-1 in the section final. Veldic is 15-2 overall, Modjeski 15-4. Modjeski also reached the state as a sophomore.

In doubles, Rochester Lourdes senior Jonathan Onigkeit and junior Freddie Suhler are the number 3 seed. Lourdes juniors Ethan Leeser and Easton Blissenbach are unplaced. Onigkeit/Suhler defeated Leeser/Blissenbach 6-4, 6-1 in the section final. Onigkeit was second in 2019, along with since-graduate Thomas Eckel. Last year there was no state tournament due to the pandemic. This is Onigkeits’ third trip to the individual state tournament.

The favourites: Brecks Clayton Haberman is the number 1 seed in singles. He is 16-4 overall. Haberman has been ranked #1 in the state all season. Veldic has a strong chance of meeting him in the final. He is the No. 2 seed and ranks third in the state. No. Waseca’s 2-ranked Charlie Huttemier lost 6-3, 6-4 in the Section 1A semifinals to Cotters Modjeski.

In doubles, the top class is Breck senior Ishan Nadkarni and junior Zach Piehl. The No. 2 seed is St. Paul Academy seniors Liam Lynch and Luka Shaker-Check. Nadkarni is ranked #4 in the state in singles. Shaker-Check is in fifth place.

Thursday action: The first round in singles and doubles starts at 8 a.m. and the quarter-finals at 12 noon. Singles are at St. Cloud Tech. The first round of the doubles is at St. Cloud Apollo and the quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech.

Friday action: Semi-finals are at 8am, finals and third place at 11:30am for singles and doubles. It’s all at St. Cloud Tech.