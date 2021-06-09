13 of the best pool toys in 2021

This inflatable pool toy allows you to take a cornhole from the backyard to the water.

Amazon



There are only so many hours that you can lounge on a float in the pool until you get bored. Yes, for some people there is such a thing as too much relaxation time. Summer is all about having fun and you know what that means pool toys. And contrary to what you might think, there are options for all ages. Having a pool party with your old college friends? There’s a beer pong pool toy for that. Organizing a family gathering? Enter an inflatable ring toss friendly match (and no, you don’t have to let the kids win). Plus, the best pool toys are also great for keeping everyone entertained while you prep the grill or flip through your favorite magazine.

With hundreds of pool toys on the market, it can be difficult to find the best one for you and your family. We’ve put together a list of the best pool toys for both kids and adults to ensure a fun-filled summer.

Best Pool Toys For Adults

BOOMART Inflatable Pool Cornhole

If it’s too hot outside to play cornhole on the lawn, take him to the pool. This Cornhole Inflatable Pool is a must have game for those with a competitive advantage. Designed with a speed safety valve, this pool toy can be quickly inflated and deflated in minutes. The set comes with two cornhole plates and eight weighted bean bags to throw. If you’re up for a challenge, you can adjust the board from a fixed to a floating position for ultimate gaming goals.

Flamingo Inflatable Ring Toss Game

Remember those carnivals you used to go to as a kid? Relive those memories this summer with an inflatable ring toss with a twist. This flamingo themed ring toss game comes with two inflatable flamingos and a combination of eight pink and green foam rings. The flamingos have a built-in strap that wraps around your head like a hat to add some extra height to this already challenging game.

GoPong Pool Lounge Floating Beer Pong Table

This summer, relive the memories of the late night party from the comfort of your own home. This six-foot floating beer pong table comes with six sideline cup holders and two full 10-cup setups on either side. Fill this table with a pump and within minutes you have a game of beer pong ready to use. When not in use, it doubles as a raft so swimmers can hop on it for a little relaxation break.

Inflatable Volleyball Net and Basketball Hoop

For sports enthusiasts, a day at the pool is not complete without a game of volleyball. While you could just throw the ball back and forth, the net really makes it official. This pool set comes with an inflatable volleyball court with two chic palm tree posts and an inflatable volleyball. If you need more stability, you can fill the posts with water so that the net doesn’t tip over.

GoSports Splash Pass Pool Soccer Game

Practice your soccer skills by the pool this summer with this GoSports Splash Pass soccer game. This pool toy comes with one target, four water soccer balls and a ball pump. Go the distance to see how far you can throw the football and maybe even score a goal. Designed to withstand rough throws and splashes, the net will float and stay strong all day long. In addition, you don’t have to worry about putting it together thanks to the instant assembly.

Poolmaster Floating Table Tennis

Summer is the perfect time to play ping pong. While you’re out in the sun, grab a friend and this Poolmaster floating table tennis table. Made with a non-corrosive EPS foam base and ABS top surface, this tennis table is designed to withstand exposure to water and the strong rays of the sun. The set comes with two oversized paddles, a net with uprights and three regulated ping pong balls. For even more fun, playing in the pool means you don’t have to chase the ball anymore, and we can all benefit from that.

Intex Inflat-A-Bull

For the adults who have always wanted to take a ride on a mechanical bull, this Intex Inflat-A-Bull pool toy is what you need. Designed with realistic photo technology, this inflatable bull looks like the real thing. The outer ring allows up to five family members or friends to create rocky water for the rider, making it even more fun. This float is made of tough PVC vinyl and can hold up to 220 pounds.

Best pool toys for kids

Banzai magical mermaid dolls

These 5 inch Banzai Magical Mermaid dolls are for all kids who dream of having mermaid friends. Little ones can practice their diving skills or go on swimming adventures with a mermaid in tow. You can choose from three or four mermaids and the color choices may vary per set.

The ultimate billiard ball

As seen on FOX, CBS and ABC, The Ultimate Pool Ball is the hot new summer toy that everyone is talking about. This bright blue and red ball gives players the ability to pass, dribble and kick underwater. Yes, underwater. Designed with ultra-durable TripleTech PVC, the ball is guaranteed to last for years. And it comes with easy-to-follow instructions and a simple hose adapter, making installation a breeze.

Betheaces water gun toy

There’s nothing kids like more than squirting water guns at each other. With a lightweight and portable design, these water gun pool toys make it easy to have fun without all the legwork. Made with a leak-proof construction, you don’t have to worry about water dripping out or getting everywhere. The narrow spout lends itself to long-range shooting, allowing users to hit the targets they want, whether it’s a player on the other side of the pool or a parent nearby.

Pool Master Tic Tac Toe Game

Tic Tac Toe is a classic game you grew up with and now your kids can take it to the pool. Made with large square windows, kids can practice hand-eye coordination while placing the X’s and O’s in the desired spots. The game comes with the 4 foot inflatable square and 10 inflatable X’s and Ox in blue and orange.

SwimWays Dory Mr. Finding Rays Dive and Catch Game

Inspired by fan-favorite Finding Dory, Mr. Rays Dive and Catch Game is the perfect pool toy for little toddlers and little kids. The game features six floating characters (Dory, Nemo, Pearl, Sheldon, and Kathy) and a Mr. Ray-net. Each character floats at a different depth and adds some challenge to the game. Play this dive and catch game at a birthday party, holiday gathering or even in the bathtub.

Water Sports Stream Machine Swim Thru Rings

Children love to show their talents, especially in the water. And now you can forget about handstands with these swim-through rings. Each ring unfolds and inflates easily in seconds. Made with decorated adjustable air chambers, players can control how deep the rings are underwater. When it’s time to put them away, they can easily be pulled together and stored in the pool closet or shed for safekeeping.