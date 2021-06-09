“I have to do what’s best for me. That’s staying at home’





JuJu Smith-Schuster got the chance to switch clubs to free agency, with offers from both AFC powerhouses Kansas City and Baltimore. The wideout chose to stay at home in Pittsburgh for at least one more season. Smith-Schuster said on Wednesday that he decided his best course of action was to ride with Ben Roethlisberger for another year. “Patrick Mahomes is a great QB, and he will be for the next ten years, but I think it’s a loyalty to my coaches and my quarterback,” said JuJu, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. The 24-year-old admitted the reduced salary cap played a part in signing an $8 million one-year deal to remain Steeler for 2021. He hopes a rebound year will skyrocket his value if he leaves free agency in 2022. reached. “Definitely. My worth is my worth‘, he said. “Everything that happened this year was different because the cap was low. Next year the cap will hopefully be that much bigger. Knowing that I will be back on the market and that every team will want to offer something of my value.” Smith-Schuster believes staying with the Steelers gives him the best chance of maximizing that value. “I look at the bigger picture grotere, going to next year,” he said. “I already knew that if I went to the Ravens, fans would have destroyed me. If they go to the Chiefs they have a big offense playing with Tyreek (Hill) and Travis (Kelce) but I have to do what’s best for me. That’s staying home.” Under new Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers plan to use more pre-motion shifts, among other changes. One change Smith-Schuster envisions is to play more outside the receiver. In 2018 — his only year above the 1,000-yard receiving mark (1,426) — Smith-Schuster played a career-high 352 snaps wide, according to Next Gen Stats. Regardless of where he is, Smith-Schuster plans to produce in his final year of contract. “I’m sure [Ben’s] safety blanket wherever I am on the field,” he said.







