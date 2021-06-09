Tennis: Falmouth Girls Win Class A South Championship





LEWISTON The Streak may be a thing of the past, but the Falmouth girls’ tennis program remains formidable. The top seeded Falmouth took the doubles and won on the third single to knock back No. 3 Kennebunk 3-2 in the Class A South Regional Final at Lewiston High Wednesday morning. With the win, Falmouth (15-0) will face the state championship game against North champions Brunswick (14-1) on Saturday. “We were very insecure getting in,” said Falmouth junior Marissa LeFevre, who won 6-2, 6-2 in the first doubles match with sophomore Elise Gearan. Gearan said that coach Larry Nichols told the team that they had flown under the radar this spring and that the girls should consider themselves underdogs. Such a description would have been unthinkable in recent years, when Falmouth was busy claiming 11 state titles as part of a winning streak that reached 187 games. “Our record didn’t show that,” Gearan said, “but many of us had never played varsity tennis before.” Indeed, all of Falmouth’s points on Wednesday came from girls who were not on the roster two years ago, when Scarborough ended the streak in the regional final. Juniors Liv McHugh and Avery Quinn teamed up to win 6-1, 6-1 in second doubles and freshman Gracyn Mick gave Falmouth a decisive 3-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 3 singles . Nichols said that given all the COVID-19 restrictions and initial uncertainty as to whether a season could even take place, advancing to the state finals was just the icing on the cake. “The fact that we got to play was the most important thing,” he said. “We just wanted to try and have a good season, have fun and enjoy the competition again.” Kennebunk (10-4) won first and second base behind junior Sadie Yentsch (6-3, 6-1) and sophomore Andie Lamontagne, who triumphed in a tiebreak over Falmouth senior Nina Woodbury instead of playing a third set as the match decided, 7-5, 1-6 (10-7). Woodbury had played doubles in that fateful game against Scarborough two years earlier and talked about how liberating this spring was without worrying about continuing a streak that had begun in 2008. The pressure was so great,” she says. “I think a lot of people who heard about The Streak thought we weren’t that good since we lost. I feel like they proved otherwise this year. Kennebunk coach Jacqui Holmes said the Rams exceeded all of her expectations by reaching the regional finals. “They’re all brand new, and some of them are brand new to tennis,” Holmes said. “But they learned a lot and had fun. During the set changes, they were all sad because they didn’t want the season to end.” This story is being updated. This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos