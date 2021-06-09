Tennis: Falmouth Girls Win Class A South Championship

LEWISTON The Streak may be a thing of the past, but the Falmouth girls’ tennis program remains formidable.
The top seeded Falmouth took the doubles and won on the third single to knock back No. 3 Kennebunk 3-2 in the Class A South Regional Final at Lewiston High Wednesday morning. With the win, Falmouth (15-0) will face the state championship game against North champions Brunswick (14-1) on Saturday.
“We were very insecure getting in,” said Falmouth junior Marissa LeFevre, who won 6-2, 6-2 in the first doubles match with sophomore Elise Gearan.
Gearan said that coach Larry Nichols told the team that they had flown under the radar this spring and that the girls should consider themselves underdogs. Such a description would have been unthinkable in recent years, when Falmouth was busy claiming 11 state titles as part of a winning streak that reached 187 games.
“Our record didn’t show that,” Gearan said, “but many of us had never played varsity tennis before.”
Indeed, all of Falmouth’s points on Wednesday came from girls who were not on the roster two years ago, when Scarborough ended the streak in the regional final. Juniors Liv McHugh and Avery Quinn teamed up to win 6-1, 6-1 in second doubles and freshman Gracyn Mick gave Falmouth a decisive 3-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 3 singles .
Nichols said that given all the COVID-19 restrictions and initial uncertainty as to whether a season could even take place, advancing to the state finals was just the icing on the cake.
“The fact that we got to play was the most important thing,” he said. “We just wanted to try and have a good season, have fun and enjoy the competition again.”
Kennebunk (10-4) won first and second base behind junior Sadie Yentsch (6-3, 6-1) and sophomore Andie Lamontagne, who triumphed in a tiebreak over Falmouth senior Nina Woodbury instead of playing a third set as the match decided, 7-5, 1-6 (10-7).
Woodbury had played doubles in that fateful game against Scarborough two years earlier and talked about how liberating this spring was without worrying about continuing a streak that had begun in 2008.
The pressure was so great,” she says. “I think a lot of people who heard about The Streak thought we weren’t that good since we lost. I feel like they proved otherwise this year.
Kennebunk coach Jacqui Holmes said the Rams exceeded all of her expectations by reaching the regional finals.
“They’re all brand new, and some of them are brand new to tennis,” Holmes said. “But they learned a lot and had fun. During the set changes, they were all sad because they didn’t want the season to end.”
This story is being updated.
