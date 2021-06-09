San Diego-born Earl Alto earns a spot on the U.S. national table tennis team





SAN DIEGO — Ball is life, and for 33-year-old Earl Alto, that ball is a ping-pong ball. It’s very deep, Earl Alto said. There’s a lot of spin, a lot of complicated serves, a lot of weird stuff and then there’s also for some guys, they make it more athletic. It all counts the same. National Womens Soccer League Announces San Diego Expansion Team

The Sorrento Valley man recently won a coveted spot on the U.S. national table tennis team after a brave performance in a Texas tournament—the first tournament he has ever competed in. I just went there, I did my best,” Alto said. “I was just trying to have fun. And when I found out that I had a really good chance of making the team, I was a bit surprised and took the normal.” The San Diego native has been playing table tennis since he was 11 years old and became a national-level coach almost two years ago. He now teaches at the After School Learning Tree Table Tennis Club. You rarely get such opportunities in life, Alto said. To do something you love to do and be pretty good at it, and have a shot at getting to the top. So I’m just having fun with it. Alto is considered a defensive player or helicopter. He hits ping pong balls at speeds over 80 miles per hour. He is not on the Olympic team, but he hopes to make the shortlist later this year by competing in the prestigious World Table Tennis Championships and Pan American Games.



