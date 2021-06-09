Premier Golf League CEO seeks meeting with PGA Tour commissioner to explain concept

The head of the proposed Premier Golf League hopes to meet with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and has reached out to him this week in hopes of explaining his concept.

Andy Gardiner, the CEO of the Premier Golf League, told ESPN in an interview on Wednesday that he has been looking for such a meeting for two years.

“All we want is a conversation,” Gardiner said. “We have never been the enemy. But I can understand why we have been seen as such. But we would like to be friends. I have not had that opportunity until now. And I will redouble my efforts. We want a conversation at the best possible way to make sure they understand where we’re coming from and why we’re doing it and to make sure no one will have a hard time.”

The project is backed by the UK-based World Golf Group and the idea has been in the works for over six years, based on an 18-tournament schedule from January to August with 48 players in 54-hole tournaments due to start in 2023 .

Gardiner said there would also be women’s and junior components on the tour, which would normally be played Friday through Sunday, with the first two rounds played as a shotgun start and pairs for the final round. The idea is to hold 12 events in the US and six others internationally, with room for the major championships and the Ryder Cup.

The big hook for potential players is $20 million weekly purses. Unlike the Saudi-backed Super League Golf, which made headlines last month when news broke of huge entry fees for the top players, the Premier Golf League – which once entertained the Saudis – is performance-oriented.

That said, with a minimum of $150,000 to finish last per week, a player can earn at least $3 million per year, not including any team payouts.

Getting this to work with the PGA Tour is a huge bottleneck. Despite Tour players being classified as independent contractors, they are still subject to regulations to be part of the PGA Tour. Among them is the Tour who owns their media rights.

That means that a player who wants to play in a competitive event must get a release from the PGA Tour, or essentially permission. For example, when Phil Mickelson decided to play in February’s Saudi International instead of the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, he had to seek release.

A player will typically receive three per year in exchange for meeting Tour commitments, which include playing a minimum of 15 events. In theory, to get more, different demands would be made.

Players such as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, who are from Northern Ireland and Ireland respectively, are allowed to play unlimited events in Europe during their ‘home’ tour as long as they maintain their minimum of 15 events on the PGA Tour – a stipulation for which the Tour is free is strict.

In 2015, Germany’s Martin Kaymer — who had won the Players Championship and the US Open the year before — lost his PGA Tour membership in 2016 for failing to make the 15-tournament minimum. He still had access to PGA Tour events through sponsorship waivers, but was limited to 12 in total, including the major championships. And he didn’t qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

It’s hard to imagine the PGA Tour letting anyone play on a different track 18 times since that’s a requirement of the PGL.

“It will be interesting to see what the position is,” Gardiner said. “We’ve been taking an approach in the last 24 hours to express our thoughts in the best possible way. We just want to have this conversation for these reasons and we think it’s workable.

“We will require the players in the league to commit contractually as long as they are fit to play 18 in a season. We believe they are independent contractors, and as long as they show up as required we can assure them that this will be the It’s done in Formula 1. It’s done in tennis and other sports Golf is one of the few sports left where fans, broadcasters and sponsors have a raffle on who will get them.

“I know the existing PGA Tour rules. The players will ultimately decide where they will play. There have been rumors of bans and no ranking points, but all individuals should have the right to choose how and when and where they work. These guys are professionals. If the PGA Tour changes the rules to allow them to remain members… we hope that is feasible.”

For now, the PGA Tour maintains that any player who joins the PGL or Super League Golf would lose their membership and potentially be banned.

It is also unclear how the Official World Golf Ranking handles PGL events. Gardiner suggested that the major championships would like to have all the best players and thus be able to adjust their qualifying criteria.

Gardiner, 49, is a London-based lawyer who worked at a regulated golf wealth management firm. He long announced the idea of ​​a “world tour” that he said he was frustrated to never see happen.

At one point, he wrote a 100-page document formulating his idea for a world tour where the top players would compete against each other from week to week. That evolved into the Premier Golf League, which first appeared publicly in January 2020.

Gardiner said the group was not ready to go public at the time and the coronavirus kept it in the background. But sometime last year, the PGL entered into serious discussions with the European Tour about some sort of partnership — which broke down when the PGA Tour and European Tour formed a strategic alliance in November.

“It took a while to step back and rethink our path,” Gardiner said. “It was at that point that we started working and putting our timetable in place. We had to let everyone know what we stand for. Here we are. What motivates us. We started this as fans of the game and we are still huge fans of the game. We only do what we do because we believe it’s better for the competition to exist in the long run. We went back and reapplied everything we learned.”

Among the changes were an increase in the wallet to $20 million per week and a player concept where the 48 players come from the 12 teams with owners who may or may not be players. There is also a 13th team component that would see a team of fans pick players.

Unlike the PGA Tour, the PGL would own all the tournaments. Instead of title sponsors, there would be different groupings of sponsors who would be on board for all 18 tournaments in most cases.

Gardiner said no deals have been made with players, venues or broadcasting networks, although numerous talks have taken place at all those levels.

“To maintain confidence, I never mentioned individuals,” Gardiner said. “I can say that the dialogue we’ve had with players or their agents has given us a strong cross-section of our market and the response has been that we’ve spoken to almost everyone.”