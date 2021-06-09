Royal Ascot: Cricket legend and broadcaster Michael Holding joins Sky Sports Racing team





Cricket legend and presenter Michael Holding will join the Sky Sports Racing expert team for Royal Ascot next week. Holding, horse lover and close friend of trainer Sir Michael Stoute, will be teaming up with presenter Alex Hammond and former jockey Freddy Tylicki for the final three days of the five-day reunion. When you’re not working on the cover of Sky Sports Cricket, Holding can usually be found on and around the Newmarket gallop, where the former West Indian bowler has a home. You can watch every Royal Ascot race live on Sky Sports Racing as the biggest turf show returns on Tuesday 15th June for five days of thrilling action. This year’s showpiece will see a daily crowd of 12,000 after being added as a pilot fan return event. How to watch?

You can watch every Royal Ascot race live on Sky Sports Racing as the biggest turf show returns on Tuesday 15th June for five days of thrilling action. Join Sky Sports Racing – channel 415 – every morning at 10am as Gina Bryce, Jim McGrath and Josh Apiafi present Raceday Preview live from the track. Reporters Mike Cattermole and Zoey Bird join the team and break the news, while analyst Jamie Lynch dissects form and key figures. Then it’s time for the action as host Alex Hammond reports live from every race starting at 2:30pm, along with Freddy Tylicki, Hayley Moore and Mick Fitzgerald. In addition, you can follow all the action on our digital platforms with a daily live blog, reports and interviews.



The stage is set for Royal Ascot Week, which starts on Tuesday, June 15, and this is your chance to see the track like never before. The grid tuesday 15 june 2:30 PM: The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

3:05: The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

3:40 PM: The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)

4.20 pm: The Challenges of Palais St James (Group 1)

5 p.m.: The Challenges of Ascot (Handicap)

5:35: The Wolferton Stakes (List)

6:10 AM: The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) Wednesday June 16 2:30 PM: The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

3:05: The Queen’s Vase (Group 2)

3:40 p.m.: The Challenges of the Prince of Wales (Group 1)

4:20 PM: The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)

5:00 PM: The Royal Hunt Cup (Hritage Handicap)

5:35: Windsor Castle Stakes (listed)

6.10am: Kensington Palace (Handicap) stake Thursday 17 June 2:30 PM: The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

3:05 PM: Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

3:40 p.m.: Ribblesdale’s Challenges (Group 2)

4:20 am: The Gold Cup (Group 1)

5:00 PM: The Britannia Stakes (Hritage Handicap)

5:35: The Bet of King George V (Disability)

6.10am: The Buckingham Palace Stakes (disability) Friday June 18 2:30 PM: The Albany Stakes (Group 2)

3:05 p.m.: The Deployment of King Edward VII (Group 2)

03:40: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

4:20: The Challenges of the Coronation (Group 1)

5 p.m.: The Challenges of Sandringham (Handicap)

5:35 PM: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Disability)

6:10am: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (disability) Saturday 19 June 2:35: The Chesham Stakes (list)

3:05: The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

3:40 PM: The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

4.20 pm: The Challenges of the Diamond Jubilee (Group 1)

5:00 PM: Wokingham’s Challenges (Hritage Handicap)

5:35: The Golden Gates Stakes (handicap)

6:10am: deployment of Queen Alexandra (conditions) source link







