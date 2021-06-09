Ron Rivera Brings In Vaccination Expert To Talk To Washington Football Team

As training camp draws closer and nationwide vaccination efforts continue into the summer, NFL teams find themselves updating their own numbers for who received their COVID-19 vaccination.

Teams with the vast majority of their rosters and coaching staff vaccinated can relax COVID-19 protocols and return to a sense of pre-pandemic normality, a reality that some see as a viable competitive advantage. To make that effort, the NFL informed its clubs that it expected them to participate in information sessions for players, families and staff, and to organize vaccination clinics.

Washington held such an event on Tuesday, inviting a vaccine expert to speak with players after completing vaccination efforts with all coaches and non-football staff, coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday.

“It’s been a good influence on us. We’ve vaccinated all of our coaches, all of our employees in the building,” Rivera said. “We’re slowly getting more players vaccinated. It’s a choice. They have to make a choice. We’re trying to emphasize the fact that if we can get immunity, we’ll really be able to get out there and enjoy things. So hopefully that will be.” to happen.”

One of Rivera’s players, defensive end Zipper Sweatshirt, was adamant that he is currently unwilling to be vaccinated when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the team called in an expert to provide players with valuable information about the vaccine.

“I’m not a fan of it,” Sweat said, via Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. “I probably won’t get vaccinated until I have more facts and all that stuff. I’m not a fan of it at all.”

“…I haven’t contracted COVID yet. I don’t see myself treating COVID until I actually get COVID.”

The NFL requires immunizations from Tier 1 and 2 employees unless they have “bona fide” waivers to relax COVID-19 protocols and enter restricted areas. Rivera said on Wednesday that all his coaches and staff have been vaccinated. However, that was not the case at every club at the end of last week. Assistant coaches from at least four NFL teams would lose their Tier 1 status if they didn’t receive their first dose by June 11, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Losing Tier 1 status would prohibit coaches from entering the practice fields and meeting rooms and having direct interactions with players, such as Pelissero.

There is no such requirement for players. Instead, players who have been vaccinated can relax adherence to the protocol, but those who are not are still expected to wear masks, social distancing and be tested daily.

As with any vaccination, the purpose and purpose of inoculation is to prevent infection and protect a patient from experiencing severe symptoms related to contraction of the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control released findings of a new study showing that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for those who are fully vaccinated. More importantly, the study is also one of the first to show that mRNA vaccination is beneficial for those who contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as those infected after vaccination are likely to have a “milder , will have shorter illness and appear less likely”. to spread the virus to others,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said in a press release.

Armed with this information, Rivera is among the coaches who are trying to train their players as best they can for the season so that they are well equipped to make an informed decision about vaccination. He said Tuesday’s meeting influenced a handful of players to get vaccinated.

In a world full of misinformation, Rivera does his best to help his players find clarity.

“I think we’re approaching 50 percent, somewhere in there,” Rivera said. “I know that a few more were vaccinated yesterday. We’re trying to gather as much information as possible and let the players get as much information as possible so they can make a choice and make a decision. We’re trying to accommodate. We have some actually one of the vaccine experts to talk to our players last night. She was excellent. Our players were involved. They asked a lot of good questions, and in addition we had several guys who were vaccinated or have been vaccinated because of it.

“Again, I think the most important thing is that we need to be able to give these guys a chance to understand. A lot of guys, there’s a lot of messages they’re getting from Twitter. Some of it is good, some of it is bad I’m not sure if these guys watch as much television or the news as I do to try and get as much information as possible so we’re really trying to help them because again if we can get to the herd immunity we can really disconnect and really spend time together.”