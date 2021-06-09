Orono passes dominating rival Mattanawcook Academy in Class C North tennis final





The Orono High School girls’ tennis team captured its first regional championship in 15 years on Tuesday night, beating the previously undefeated Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln 3-2 in the Class C North final at Schenck High School in East Millinocket. Top-seeded singles player Clarice Bell scored the decisive victory for coach Matt Murray’s club, a 2-2 draw with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Mattanawcooks Lexi Thompson. That came after the teams split two doubles matches, as well as a second and third singles. When I talked to the coaches about our path to get three wins I thought the first four games going through we need to win two and then it goes to Clarice our number 1 and she is the best player in the conference , no doubt about it, Murray said. A deciding game for Orono came on the first double, where Josie Veilleux and Brielle Biehm scored a 6-3, 6-1 win over Caitlyn Beyenberg and Abbey Libbey. [MAs] doubles teams are really really good, said Murray, but we played really well in the first doubles and won that when we left. When we won that, I enjoyed our chances. Oronos’ other win came when Celia Beuttens defeated Kylee Moody 6-1, 6-1 on second basehits. Mattanawcooks won in three sets with Hillary Bubar beating Brynn Kenney 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third singles and Joy Leighton and Esther Susen fending off Grace Langley and Molly Booth 6-2, 3-6, 6 -2 on the second double. Oronos’ win avenged two regular season defeats against Mattanawcook, as well as semifinal setbacks for the Lynx in the 2018 and 2019 regional competitions. Top-seeded Mattanawcook defeated the second-ranked Red Riots 3-2 at Orono on April 29 and 5-0 at Lincoln on May 12 earlier this spring. From the 5-0 mid-season game we had some injuries that we dealt with so we didn’t have a full lineup, and we can’t afford not to have a full lineup against them because they are too good said Murray. And the first match was as close as the match [Tuesday], it just went in their favour. But I think we were peaking now. I think that’s the difference, he played really good tennis, he said. Orono (13-2) takes on the winner of the Class C South final on Wednesday between No. 1 Hall-Dale of Farmingdale (12-0) and No. 3 Waynflete of Portland (8-6) for the state championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Lewiston. Orono will try to win his first state championship in girls’ tennis after having previously won regional titles in 2002, 2005 and 2006. Mattanawcook, the 2018 and 2019 state champions, finished 12-1. More articles from the BDN

