Supporters want to honor hockey coach with life-size statue | Burnsville

Osiecki called the father of hockey in Burnsville
A student manager from the golden days of Burnsville High School hockey leads an effort to install a life-size statue of former coach Tom Osiecki in front of the Burnsville Ice Center.
The two-time state champion coach, who started the high schoolboys program in 1966, is the father of hockey in Burnsville, said Pete Heunisch, who was manager of the Burnsville Braves teams that won state championships in 1985 and 1986 and lost the 1987. title game for Bloomington Kennedy.
Heunisch said about $50,000 will need to be raised to have a statue made by Minnesota sculptor Nick Legeros, whose work includes bronzes of sportswriter Sid Hartman, mascot Goldy Gopher and former Edina High School hockey coach Willard Ikola.
The Burnsville Parks and Natural Resources Commission voted Monday to support Heunisch’s request. The City Council is expected to consider this in July.
Osiecki, who taught at BHS and still lives in Burnsville, won six section championships during his 24 years coaching the boys’ team. In addition to the state titles, two of his teams were second.
Osiecki was named Minnesota Hockey Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1986. He also coached BHS girls’ hockey from 1996 to 1998 and from 2000 to 2004.
He was inducted into the Minnesota High School Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame in 1995.
Hockey may be considered a dying sport in Burnsville, or at the very least a changing sport, but a group of Burnsville residents, myself included, and former players believe that now is the time to recognize Tom for his numerous contributions. to Burnsville and its hockey program, Heunisch told the Parks and Natural Resources Commission on April 19.
At the time, the committee voted to recommend some sort of permanent tribute in the city-owned arena or in the Civic Center Park, where the arena is located. Heunisch and city staff narrowed the possibilities down to a sculpture.
The fundraiser hasn’t started yet, Heunisch said in an interview, but Legeros has already made a clay rendering.
A lot of the old players, I’m on Facebook, and I threw it out and I told other people about it and it was just kind of word of mouth. That’s how everyone gets on board, said Heunisch, whose father, Dick, taught and coached tennis and hockey at BHS and mother, Marcy, taught at Metcalf Junior High.
Heunisch said his father started coaching at Osiecki in 1967. The two played against each other as high school students in St. Paul, Heunisch in Wilson and Osiecki in St. Agnes, Pete Heunisch said.
Tom and I, I’ll know him forever and a day, Heunisch said.
The Osiecki era helped put Burnsville on the map of Minnesota, and Minnesota is the state of hockey, Heunisch told park commissioners in April.
Burnsvilles has changed, he said. I’ve been here since 1977 and every place changes. Obviously the demographics and stuff, hockey isn’t as big as it used to be, but I think Tom has done a lot of great things with Burnsville and should be honored before he’s gone.
Osiecki left high school hockey from 1990 to 1995 to work as a pro scout for the Minnesota North Stars and Dallas Stars. After his first stint as a BHS girls’ coach, he entered the women’s hockey program at St. Olaf College, where he coached from 2000 to 2004. He was named Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2002.
He later coached badminton at BHS. His teams won four state championships. He also coached football and baseball in the 1960s.
Osiecki was the 2001 recipient of the Cliff Thompson Award, which honors long-term contributions to hockey in Minnesota.
One of the rinks at the Burnsville Ice Center is named after Gary Harker, a former college coach and NHL scout. He worked for the municipality as manager of the Ice Center and later as director of recreation and facilities.