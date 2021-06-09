Bale does Baku: Wales far from home as Euro 2020 warm-up heats up | Wales

tThe scene in which Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 car entered the safety barriers at a speed of 200 km/h on the Bakus street circuit last Sunday is in full view from the Wales base on the promenade and, in their hotel rooms, players geared up for the start of the European Championship by going full throttle in the F1 PlayStation game, inspired by the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

We all ordered our own handlebars and pedals, says defender Chris Mepham. We are seven or eight people. Jonny Williams drove one race but was never seen again… he wasn’t great. It’s a good laugh and it’s something that puts a smile on our face.

Aside from a ticket office on a boulevard at Fountains Square and signage at Neftchilar Avenue, formerly Stalin Avenue, and on overpasses above busy roads, there is little evidence of a major tournament in the city. Wales are steadfastly gearing up for their Group A opener against Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday, but for now Baku, a city filled with five-star hotels, luxury rooftop bars and designer shops, screams Bvlgari rather than Bale.

Wales fans, several hundred of whom are expected to make the 3,000-mile journey, have yet to arrive. The waterfront, where a gentle wind rolls off the Caspian Sea, is spotless, but remnants of Sunday’s F1 race are scattered along the bay, from the finish line to concrete barricades, grid markers and billboards featuring Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pres. Occasionally, a train whizzes next to a cactus garden towards the Maiden’s Tower, a Unesco World Heritage Site on the edge of the cobbled old town.

Wales’ success at Euro 2016 was based on a healthy balance between work and play. On Tuesday, the squad enjoyed a recovery session in the pool and while players like defender Ben Cabango have brought consoles to play Call of Duty, others have opted for table tennis or snooker. Tom Lockyer has practiced a few card tricks on teammates, and Adam Davies, fresh off taking on the mantle of Chris Gunter’s squad DJ, also acts as the card shark. I don’t know if he [Davies] does something with the cards, but in every game he seems to come out on top, Mepham says. Even the boys start to say, Are you fixing the cards or something? It’s all a good laugh.

A sign reads Welcome Wales as Gareth Bales and the squad train. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The team has been in a strict bubble for three weeks, including a training camp in the Algarve, but likes to enjoy themselves for a while. Would stay here for a long time, hopefully a long time, says midfielder Joe Morrell with a smile. So you have to recover well and prepare for the next day, but also enjoy yourself, because you are not every year at a European Championship. We have plenty to do.

Wales has been preparing for games against Switzerland and Turkey by training at 2pm local time when temperatures are highest, around 30C. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are among those familiar with warmer climes, while 20-year-old midfielder Dylan Levitt spent four months on the Croatian coast last season on loan to Manchester United’s Istra 1961.

It’s good to get out there early and acclimate a bit as it’s quite warm, Morrell says. It will be something that we will encounter in the two games we have. The week in Portugal helped us prepare.

Support staff from the Football Association of Wales have done their best to make their environment in Azerbaijan, which borders Iran, feel like home for the next nine days before flying to Rome to play Italy in their final group match. In addition to the basics, goodies, including baked beans and Welsh cakes, were packed into a truck making a six-day journey from Cardiff to Baku.

Flanking the gated entrance to their training base, Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, named after the referee known to English supporters as the Russian linesman who awarded Geoff Hurst’s second goal in the 1966 World Cup final, are the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Inside, the words of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, the national anthem of Wales, are written along the main stand. The players entrance, which has a staircase in the tunnel, is decorated in red.

The giant LED screen reads: Croeso Cymru, Welcome Wales. In the team hotel, there are mottos and messages on the four floors they can access, including the words Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae the best game is team play on the mirrors of the players’ rooms. It does feel very homey, Morrell says. It does feel very familiar. The FAW is doing a great job of making sure this is the case. One thing is for sure, we will have no excuses on Saturday if we cross that white line, because the preparation was fantastic.