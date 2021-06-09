LQ (144/5) Beat IU (143/9) with 5 wkts PSL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Match 15 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL Stream SonyLIV SonyTen Rashid Hafeez





LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS AND CRICKET UPDATES Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of PSL match 15 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check out the latest Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars PSL score today, PSL match score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here is the cricket blog of match 15 of 2021 PSL between LAH vs Abu Dhabi ISL here. Check out the latest LAH vs ISL, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 Live Score, LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Rashid Khan and Tim David’s 15 out and 23 out cameos propelled LahoreQalandars to a thrilling five-wicket victory vs Islamabad United in Match 15 of PSL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Fawad Ahmed and Hasan Ali remove the well-placed Lahore Qalandars batsmen – Sohail Akhtar – 40 runs – and Mohammad Hafeez – 29 runs – as Islamabad United fight back in the 2021 PSL match 15. Faheem Ashraf removes Fakhar Zaman Islamabad United draw first blood against Lahore Kalandars. Rashid Khan and James Faulkner mix well as Lahore scares Qalandars Islamabad United. Earlier, Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar won the Toss when they decided to bowl against Islamabad United. Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner and Rashid Khan are the four foreign players in the Qalandars squad. Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Score and Updates, LAH vs ISL Live Cricket Score and PSL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read – PSL 2021 Live Streaming in India: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule – Pakistan Super League; Where to Watch PSL T20 League TV Broadcast and Online Stream Also Read – LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021 Match 15: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips and Likely XIs for Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 9:30 PM IST Jun 9 Also Read – Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming in India: When & Where COL vs ARG Football Match Live Stream Online & On TV







