Fantasy Football Rorschach Test: Ravens RB JK Dobbins





You watch football with your heart. You play fantasy with your head. That could lead to some interesting internal battles when it comes to player evaluations. Sometimes you see what you want to see from a player. Welcome to the first in an occasional series on Fantasy Rorschach tests. Welcome back to this occasional series. When I said “occasionally,” I wasn’t about to drop one any more than George RR Martin drops a new book. But things happen. You can be sure that I spent the time away from this space well. Make a list. Check twice. Plow through the entire MCU catalog of movies. That last part didn’t help with anything fantasy football related. But it was a fine cleanser for the mental palate. Alas, duty calls. Just like JK Dobbins. Last season’s finish for the rookie whetted the appetite for fantasy artists entering 2021. From week 8 through the end of the season, Dobbins averaged 13.6 PPR points per game — the 20th best among running backs. That was more than the 7.6 points per game the rookie scored during the first six weeks of his NFL career. The reasons were many. Increased knowledge of the Ravens attack. Better get used to the NFL. And the less emphasis on Mark Ingram in Baltimore. In the first five games, Ingram averaged 19 snaps per game. He averaged 10 in the last six games he played. That decrease in playing time coincided with Dobbins’ production increase. But we have been fooled before by a strong finish to the season. Players don’t always pick up where they left off. That has led to differing opinions on Dobbins’ prospects for 2021. Let’s chart the road ahead and see where it leads, shall we? In 2020, all the Dobbins stans were asking for one thing: one less rollback in the rotation. Their wish has been granted. Ingram flew the loft for Houston this off-season. That opens the door for Dobbins to become Baltimore’s leading runner. He won’t have the job all to himself, though. The Ravens recently re-signed the perennially underrated Gus Edwards to a two-year extension. It’s a guarantee that the Ravens intend to do at least a two-man rotation. Then there’s Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore quarterback has logged at least 147 porters in each of his three seasons. He led the team in hasty attempts in two of those three years. Even the most optimistic Dobbins fan should acknowledge a potential three-way split in the backfield trio’s hasty efforts. The good news is that the share of snaps should be closer to what we saw late in the season. In the beginning of the campaign, Dobbins played nearly 21 snaps per game. That rose to more than 33 per game after Baltimore relegated Ingram to a nearly non-existent role. The hope is that Dobbins’ number will hover closer to 35 snaps per game for much of 2021. That would bring him closer to Nick Chubb and Aaron Jones playing time level in 2020. Where could Dobbins make up the shortfall? In the passing game. Up until this point in his football life, pass-catching was not a big part of his repertoire. But that could change.

