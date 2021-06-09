Men’s Tennis Boards 11th Ranked Recruiting Class – Texas A&M Athletics





MARIETTA, d. Texas A&M men’s tennis earned the No. 11 position in the latest 2021 spring recruiting rankings, as announced by the Tennis Recruiting Network, earlier this week. One of the best autograph classes in the nation, head coach Steve Denton The staff welcomes a pair of highly regarded student athletes in Luke Casper and Giulio Perego. Both prospects earned TRN’s coveted blue chip award, the highest possible recruiting title in men’s college tennis. Born in Santa Cruz, California, Casper reached No. 4 in TRN’s junior players, posting the best 12.80 UTR of his career at the end of 2019. Perego is originally from Milan, Italy, but has spent the past few seasons training in Naples, Florida. He reached a career-high UTR of 12.90 and was ranked number 5 in the TRN player ratings. “We are very pleased with this class of new freshmen who will have an immediate impact on our team,” said Denton. “Giulio [Perego] has played many tournaments during the pandemic and will come in with a lot of confidence because of those experiences. Luke [Casper] is a fierce competitor as a top ranking American junior player who knows what it takes to win big games. I’m looking for both to excel in big college tennis as we need these two to get off the ground. Year after year we have one of the toughest programs in the country that really puts our young players to the test. Being in the SEC and living in one of the toughest regions in the country in the state of Texas, Texas A&M is one of the most exciting places in the country to play college tennis.” After A&M’s last drawing class, the Maroon & White have signed 15 blue chip recruits under Denton and his staff in the past 14 seasons. In each of his signing classes, the Aggies have received votes in the TRN poll and have consistently ranked in the top-15 nationally. Texas A&M continues into the 2021-22 campaign after completing a 19-9 overall season with a finish in the National Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. In determining the best recruiting classes each year, the Tennis Recruiting Network reaches out to junior tennis experts, reporters and writers from across the country in formulating a top 25 poll. Each panelist submits a ballot with 25 ranked teams, with the No. 1 team earning 25 points, the No. 2 team earning 24 points, and so on. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information about Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team at facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.







